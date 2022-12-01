Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Raphael Warnock has message for Georgia Bulldogs
Former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker is currently running as a Republican against incumbent Raphael Warnock in the Georgia senate race in a vicious, close, and highly controversial run-off election. However, it was Warnock who spent the weekend hanging out with Bulldogs fans basking in their SEC Championship Game victory over LSU.
'I've never been hiding': Walker defends campaign ahead of Tuesday's runoff
In an exclusive interview, the Georgia GOP Senate candidate insisted he's been "talking to as many [voters] as I can."
Big names rep for Warnock, Walker in final days ahead of runoff
Ahead of the final day of early voting in Georgia, and only days ahead of Tuesday’s Senate runoff election day, both candidates got notable help in campaign rallies Thursday. Former President Barack Obama was in Atlanta to stump for incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. “I’m here to tell you, we...
capitalbnews.org
On the Last Days of Early Voting, Metro Atlanta Residents Aren’t Mincing Words
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta has been speaking with Black voters to share their stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit us up at atltips@capitalbatl.org.
Actor Dulé Hill weighs in on Georgia U.S. Senate race — and how race plays into it
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Actor Dulé Hill — best known for his roles in “Psyched” and “West Wing” — had an interesting take on race and Georgia politics Tuesday night in Columbus. The 47-year-old Hill made a campaign appearance for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Columbus on Wednesday night. After the rally, WRBL asked Hill […]
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
If Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Senate Race, He Could Crush Trump’s 2024 Election Map
Herschel Walker campaign sign.Photo byNew South Politics. Herschel Walker’s runoff election race for Georgia’s open Senate seat is sure to impact much more than the balance of party power in Washington D.C. Since Joe Biden flipped the state blue in 2020, Georgia has replaced Florida as one of the most competitive swing states.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Slams Trump for Meeting with White Supremacist
Former President Donald Trump met with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Kanye WestPhoto byNew South Politics. A story in today's Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized former President Donald Trump's dinner party with Nick Fuentes.
Red and Black
OPINION: Herschel Walker harms the reputation of UGA, uses fanbase for political gain
As the Georgia Senate race enters a runoff election, it has become increasingly clear what will appear on the ballot. If Herschel Walker wins, our country inches closer to less rights for the LGBTQ+ community, bodily autonomy for women and mental healthcare for all. Walker, the Heisman-winning Georgia football player,...
Georgia speaker's widow enters race to fill state House seat
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is running to fill his vacant legislative seat. Sheree Ralston announced Wednesday that she was running for election in the 7th House District, which covers Fannin and Gilmer counties and part of Dawson County. Gov. Brian Kemp called a special election on Jan. 3 to fill the seat. “I’m running to complete the unfinished work of my husband, David Ralston, specifically as it relates to mental health reform and protecting the interests of Georgia’s 7th House District,” she said in a statement. The Republican Kemp quickly endorsed her.
MSNBC
Georgia voters react to Walker in new Warnock campaign ad
In a new campaign ad for Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the Senate runoff election in Georgia, voters react to recent campaign remarks from Republican challenger Herschel Walker.Nov. 28, 2022.
wrganews.com
911 Call Hoax locks down Schools across the State of Georgia
On Wednesday morning the Cartersville Police Department received a call about an active shooter situation at Cartersville High School. The Cartersville Police responded immediately and the school enacted a lockdown procedure. Officers ensured the safety of the school before giving an all-clear. Apparently fake 911 calls regarding school shooters had been made across Georgia that same morning. In Floyd County, Model area schools were also under temporary building lockdown as a precautionary measure. After an investigation by Floyd law enforcement, no credible threat was found at any Floyd County Schools. Other schools all across the state initiated lockdowns on campuses and increased their law enforcement presence. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called the 911 false calls across the state “acts of domestic terrorism” and said the FBI is actively investigating.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
infosecurity-magazine.com
Eight Charged with $30m Unemployment Benefits Fraud
Eight people have been charged with conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor (GaDOL) out of tens of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits. Among the defendants are Vienna, Georgia residents Tyshion Nautese Hicks, 30, Macovian Doston, 29, and Membrish Brown, 27. Also accused are Warner Robins, Georgia residents Shatara Hubbard, 34, and A’Darrion Alexander, 27, as well as Cordele residents Torella Wynn, 30, and Kenya Whitehead, 35.
Sidelines
Tennessee County with Most “No” Votes for Antislavery Amendment Posted Misleading Information
Cannon County’s Election Commission — whose county accumulated the most “no” votes for Amendment 3 to Tennessee’s state constitution in this year’s midterms — posted a sign bearing a misleading summary of the amendment in a voting booth, according to a Tennessee Lookout report. The commission also posted the same summary to its Facebook page on Nov. 7.
wgxa.tv
Correctional facility in Georgia transitions to state ownership
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Telfair County Sheriff's Office has announced a transfer in ownership of McRae Correctional Facility, calling it "the end of an era." In a Facebook post from Sheriff Sim Davidson, it was revealed that the facility is transferring ownership from CoreCivic to the State of Georgia.
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Georgia
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
Chief of staff to AG Tish James resigns amid allegations
NEW YORK -- The chief of staff to Attorney General Letitia James has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.Sources familiar with the case tell CBS2 that allegations made against Ibrahim Khan prompted the attorney general to hire an outside law firm to investigate the case.None of the women involved are current employees, and the charges don't involve allegations of assault.In a statement, a spokesperson said, "The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct. The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and this situation is no different."
valdostatoday.com
Medicaid members urged to confirm information
ATLANTA – Medicaid members are being urged by DHS and DCH to confirm contact information in the new service campaign. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) and Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) are urging Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members to confirm their contact information in their new public service campaign “Stay Informed. Stay Covered.”
