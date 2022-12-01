Who's a good dog? Raye, that's who, a Bangor police K9 who recently sniffed out drugs and firearms during a traffic stop. I've written some posts about a certain Maine Warden Service K9, who has a stellar record of finding people who are lost. And now it's time to heap some praise on a four-legged member of the Bangor Police Department. K9 Raye and handler Officer Reynolds had a successful search of a vehicle recently that's deserving of that praise.

