Two people arrested after police K9 units locate illegal drugs
BANGOR — According to The Bangor Police Department’s Facebook page police K9 units located 440 grams of fentanyl, 11.3 grams of meth and illegal firearms, Saturday night. An individual was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon, and violation of Conditions of release. Police...
Bangor Police K9 Raye Sniffs Out Drugs and Firearms in a Vehicle
Who's a good dog? Raye, that's who, a Bangor police K9 who recently sniffed out drugs and firearms during a traffic stop. I've written some posts about a certain Maine Warden Service K9, who has a stellar record of finding people who are lost. And now it's time to heap some praise on a four-legged member of the Bangor Police Department. K9 Raye and handler Officer Reynolds had a successful search of a vehicle recently that's deserving of that praise.
Rockland Police charge man with robbery at Shaws Supermarket
ROCKLAND — Rockland police responded to Shaw’s Supermarket at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 2 for a report of a male stealing from the store and fighting with employees. Upon the officer's arrival, Rockland Police made contact with 25-year-old Lucas Ross, who was trying to flee the scene, according to a news release.
Third person charged following Corinna drug bust
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the drug bust in Corinna on Wednesday. According to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, 25-year-old Dylan Ireland of Corinna was arrested Thursday after authorities seized 482 grams of fentanyl, which is worth $73,000, from a hotel in Newport.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Bangor off-ramp
BANGOR, Maine — An Enfield man was killed after being hit by a car on the Exit 184 off-ramp on Interstate 95 in Bangor on Friday. An Orono woman was driving a 2016 Honda Civic shortly after 6:15 p.m. when she hit a pedestrian walking on the I-95 off-ramp near Union Street, a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated.
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 17-22. Jeffrey H. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts negotiating a worthless instrument in Belfast July 28, 2020, and Aug. 2, 2020, two years in prison with all but 15 days suspended and two years of probation for each count.
MDEA seizes 1 kilogram of suspected fentanyl in Corinna drug bust
CORINNA, Maine — Two men are charged with trafficking drugs after the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency seized more than 1 kilogram of suspected fentanyl at a Corinna mobile home park Tuesday night. David Ireland, 61, of Corinna and Carlos Daniel Del Jesus Garcia, 22, of Lawrence, Massachusetts and the...
Many indictments handed down by Kennebec County Grand Jury
AUGUSTA– The Kennebec County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport man on attempted murder charges. Steven Pratt, 39, allegedly fired gunshots into a vehicle in which his ex-girlfriend and her friend were traveling. The alleged incident happened on the China Road in Winslow back in October. No one was...
Third person arrested as part of Penobscot County drug trafficking investigation
NEWPORT– A third person has now been arrested in connection with a Penobscot County drug trafficking investigation. Dylan Ireland,25, is charged with aggravated drug trafficking. Earlier today Maine Drug Enforcement Agents seized an additional 482 grams of fentanyl from a Newport motel. Two other people were arrested at the...
Man’s Body that Washed Up on Sears Island ID’d as UMaine Student
Maine police are investigating after a man's body was found washed up on Sears Island in Searsport. UPDATE: Officials have identified the man as missing University of Maine student, Chase Dmuchowsky. WGME-TV reports the man's body was found, abandoned, near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in October. A group of hikers...
Penobscot County man pleads guilty to federal gun, drug charges
BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man faces 10 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges as part of a larger drug conspiracy and money laundering ring. Matthew Catalano, 33, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm.
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 20-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 24. Kathleen A. Winslow, 37, of Swanville, was arrested...
Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for 2021 armed standoff at Brewer Walmart
BANGOR, Maine — A former Portland man who held police at bay for hours during an armed standoff in August 2021 at the Brewer Walmart was sentenced Wednesday to 37 months in prison. Patrick Mullen, 52, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10, 2022, to being a felon in possession of...
1 kilo of suspected fentanyl seized from Maine home
CORINNA, Maine — Over a kilogram of what is suspected to be fentanyl was seized from a Maine home on Tuesday, authorities confirmed. Maine State Police say the major bust started with an ongoing investigation into the importation of fentanyl into Maine from Massachusetts. Investigators with the Maine Drug...
Body Found on Sears Island Identified as Missing Presque Isle Man
The Presque Isle Police said the body found on Sears Island on November 26 has been identified as Chase Dmuchowsky who went missing from the University of Maine at Presque Isle in October. Missing UMPI Student has been Identified. The last time Dmuchowsky was seen was on the evening of...
Inmate dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN- A Presque Isle man has died at the Maine State Prison in Warren. A spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections tells us that Robert Carney, 59, died at around 7:20pm on Wednesday. The Maine Attorney General’s Office and the State Medical Examiner’s Office were called in as is...
Two people hospitalized after crash in Kenduskeag
KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Kenduskeag Saturday. Officials say they received the report of an accident in the area of Sam’s Quick Stop on Broadway just before 4:30 p.m. One person was trapped inside the vehicle. Officials say they...
