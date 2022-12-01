Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Will Smith's New Movie Has His Lowest Rotten Tomatoes Score in Years
Will Smith's feature film return, following his controversial altercation with Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, is receiving mixed reviews. At this time of writing, Apple TV+'s drama Emancipation, which stars Smith, has a 54% positive rating on the movie review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes. This rating, which classifies the film as "rotten", is off of 35 reviews so far. As Rotten Tomatoes' Critics Consensus explains, "Emancipation works as an action movie -- albeit one that's uncomfortably at odds with its awkward handling of the real-life events that inspired its stirring story."
ComicBook
New Netflix Monster Movie Premieres at #1 on Streamer
A new month has started and as per usual a ton of new content has arrived on Netflix, but rather than a random movie from fifteen years ago topping the charts on the streamer it's one of their original titles. Yesterday saw the premiere of Troll, a new monster movie from Netflix that has many fans comparing it to Godzilla but in Norway...and with a Troll. Subscribers seem to be keen on watching it though as after less than one day on the service it has leaped to the top spot and is the #1 movie on Netflix in the United States.
ComicBook
Apple TV+ Renews Hit Psychological Thriller Series for New Season
Gugu Mbatha-Raw's psychological thriller Surface has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. The Loki star headlines the cast of Surface, and she's also an executive producer. The series was created by Veronica West and follows Mbatha-Raw as 'Sophie,' a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. The Season 2 announcement comes as Apple TV+ gears up for the fourth season of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant. The first season of Surface is available to stream on Apple TV+.
ComicBook
Batgirl Directors Hopeful Brendan Fraser's Oscar Buzz Saves Film
There's some hope that an Oscar win by Brendan Fraser for The Whale will give a second life to the recently-shelved Batgirl film. Fraser was cast to play the Batman villain Firefly in Batgirl opposite Leslie Grace by the directing duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Batgirl was slated to be an HBO Max original movie set in the DC Extended Universe, and also recruited Michael Keaton to return as the Dark Knight. However, Warner Bros. Discovery made the unpopular decision to scrap Batgirl for tax purposes. With the chances of Batgirl being released to the public looking slim, El Arbi and Fallah are hanging their hopes on the buzz surrounding Brendan Fraser and The Whale.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Oscar Winner Barry Jenkins Praises Ryan Coogler's Marvel Sequel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been in theaters for a few weeks now, and its pop culture impact is only continuing to grow. The Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel had a lot of elements to deal with, from the real-life passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, to advancing the narratives of countless other characters. The latest creative to celebrate Wakanda Forever's direction is Oscar-winning Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, who took to Twitter to share a lengthy thread praising the film, its handing of Boseman's absence, and the cultural significance of Tenoch Huerta's Namor.
ComicBook
Margot Robbie Reacts To James Gunn's New DC Role (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie has become a fan-favorite comic book actor ever since playing Harley Quinn in DC's Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. While Lady Gaga will be taking on the role in the upcoming Joker sequel, that film is not set in the same universe as Robbie's version, which means she could still return as the character in the future. It was recently announced that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn had been tapped along with Peter Safran to be the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Robbie about her new film, Babylon, and we asked her opinion about Gunn's new role.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Eminem, Spider-Man, and... Nudity?!
It's always fun to feature various books on our Top Ten! This week, rare variants take the spotlight. Rumors that have bubbled beneath the surface propel under the radar Daredevil and X-Men keys into the forefront. The Sentry pops up from "The Void" as another MCU rumor, along with the sad news of a Hollywood icon who is no longer with us. Lobo is still sticking around, although he's pushed down the list by two legendary Rap icons who made their way onto Deadpool and Spider-Man covers. And who could forget our first nude entry on this list? Peep this crazy list and more on this week's Top Ten!
ComicBook
Amsterdam Featurette Highlights Christian Bale's Transformation (Exclusive)
Few contemporary performers have earned a reputation for being a shape-shifter quite like Christian Bale, with one of his latest efforts being in David O. Russell's Amsterdam. To celebrate the film's release on home video, a new featurette sees members of the cast and crew detailing Bale's impressive transformation, which includes not just talking about the metamorphosis, but the ways in which the story required Bale to take on a new look. You can check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Amsterdam on Digital HD now and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 6th.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals First Official Look at MCU M.O.D.O.K.
Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, M.O.D.O.K. The Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing — or M.O.D.O.K. — heads into the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, kicking off Phase 5 with a super-sized adventure into the subatomic Quantum Realm. Size-shrinking superhero partners Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) won't face off against M.O.D.O.K. until Marvel Studios' Quantumania hits theaters on February 17th, but new merchandise from Funko has revealed M.O.D.O.K. as he appears in the Ant-Man threequel. The Quantumania line of Funko Pop figures also has a full-bodied look at another killing machine: the time lord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
ComicBook
Atlanta Film Critics Circle Honors Glass Onion, Top Gun: Maverick, and More With 2022 Awards
2022 is coming to an end and as usual that means a ton of accolades for the best movies of the year with awards season. Among the first to announce their winners this year is the Atlanta Film Critics Circle (of which I am a voting member), a group made up of 31 Atlanta-based critics working in newspaper, magazine and online journalism. Our annual Top 10 list of feature films has been revealed today along with our selections in a variety of other categories. When it comes to critic's group selections it would be easy to assume stuffiness takes precdent, but there's a refreshing amount of originality and unique winners among our 2022 list.
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Season 4 Full Trailer Released
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has been telling a twisted tale on the small screen in the Apple TV+ series Servant, with the upcoming Season 4 set to be its last. A full trailer for the forthcoming season hints at even more confounding and unsettling mysteries unfolding in these episodes, with the conclusion of this journey sure to reveal long-awaited answers while also introducing even more mysteries. Whatever the future holds for the series, audiences will sure be left guessing right up until the final moments. Check out the official trailer for Season 4 of Servant below before it premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13, 2023.
ComicBook
New John Wick: Chapter 4 Poster Released
Lionsgate officially announced that a fourth film in the John Wick franchise was in development soon after the release of John Wick: Chapter 3. Keanu Reeves is set to return as the assassin alongside some of the original cast, and filming was set to begin in 2020 until the Covid-19 pandemic ultimately delayed it. We've already gotten a teaser trailer for the film and it shows exactly what John Wick is up to now. Even though things don't look good for our protagonist, the movies sure look great. Now, the studio has officially released a brand new poster for John Wick: Chapter 4 that gives a taste of what's to come. You can check out the poster below!
ComicBook
Zack Snyder Confirms New Movie Rebel Moon Has Wrapped Filming
The Snyderverse is one step closer to arriving on Netflix. On Friday, Zack Snyder took to Vero to reveal that his upcoming sci-fi epic Rebel Moon has officially wrapped principal photography. The film, which will be released on Netflix, reportedly stems from a "more mature" pitch for Star Wars that Snyder made prior to Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012. Production began on Rebel Moon back in April of this year, and a release date for the finished film has not yet been set. The film is the first major project announced from a two-year first-look deal between Netflix and Snyder's production company The Stone Quarry Productions.
ComicBook
Keanu Reeves: John Wick 4 Is "The Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
John Wick is hard to kill, but even harder to make. Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the titular master assassin in John Wick: Chapter 4, the fourth installment of Lionsgate's action franchise from returning director Chad Stahelski. After the fourquel dropped an action-packed first trailer last month, Reeves appeared at Brazil's CCXP convention over the weekend to reveal a new poster and preview JW4 during a panel for the sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. With the fourth chapter finding the Baba Yaga hunted by an army of High Table super-assassins, an especially action-heavy JW4 put Wick — and Reeves — through the wringer.
ComicBook
Alice in Borderland Season 2 Shares New Trailer and Poster
Alice in Borderland left fans on a pretty huge cliffhanger with the end of the first season, and now fans have been given another good look at what to expect next with the newest trailer and poster for Season 2! The live-action adaptation taking on Haro Aso's original manga series was a pretty good hit with fans when the first season had debuted with Netflix a couple of years ago. The death game aspect made it for a fun watch, but fans have been anxiously waiting to see the next phase of the game coming in the second season of the series hitting later this month.
ComicBook
Hayley Atwell Casts Doubt on MCU Return
Marvel Studios has been on a roll this year with their new entries to The Multiverse Saga. The studio released projects like Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in which the latter of the bunch pushed their new narrative forward. Multiverse of Madness utilized the multiverse plot device and brought back Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier and even introduced us to the live action version of Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell). While the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems set in stone, with the studio revealing their plans for the next two phases, you would think that the people who play these characters would know if they have an upcoming appearance. During a new interview with Digital Spy, Atwell cast doubt on a future appearance in the MCU.
ComicBook
Wolf Pack Sneak Peek Released by Paramount+
Sunday was a big day for fans of the Teen Wolf franchise. Not only did Paramount+ release the full trailer for the upcoming Teen Wolf continuation, Teen Wolf: The Movie, but fans at CCXP in Sao Paolo, Brazil also got a first look at the upcoming spinoff series, Wolf Pack. The series is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 26, 2023, and will star Sarah Michelle Gellar as well as see Bailey Stender (iCarly), Chase Liefeld (Chang Can Dunk), Hollie Bahar (Westworld), Lanny Joon (Baby Driver), Rio Mangini (Everything Sucks), Stella Smith (Stargirl), Zack Nelson (Loot), and James Martinez (Love, Victor) in recurring roles. The show will also feature Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone), and Sean Philip Glasgow (Diary of a Future President). In addition to Gellar, previously announced cast members include Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. You can check out the sneak peek for yourself below.
