Metro News

Smithers looks to hire engineering firm to fix flood damaged sewer lines

SMITHERS, W.Va. — Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier says her city is moving forward with infrastructure projects following the Aug. 15 flood in Fayette County. Cavalier told MetroNews repairing damaged sewer lines in the Cannelton Hollow Road area is one of her top priorities with money now flowing in from the federal government.
WVNS

McDowell County granted federal relief funding following summer floods

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Counties like McDowell County will now have disaster assistance after heavy flooding, landslides and mudslides tore up parts of the county. Berwin and War were both hit hard by the summer storms in July. Deputy Director at the McDowell County 911 Center, Robert Bowman, said hopefully this will help […]
woay.com

Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
Metro News

Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
cardinalnews.org

Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations

Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
Metro News

Mercer County crash claims 2 lives

BRAMWELL, W.Va. — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mercer County. Deputies said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Simmons River Road and Suit Road in Bramwell. The vehicle ran off the road and into a river. Two people had to...
WOWK 13 News

Friday fire in Shady Spring, West Virginia, closes road

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A fire in Shady Spring shut down Flat Top Road in Raleigh County, West Virginia. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 8:30 pm in the 200 block of Oakwood Lane. Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Summers County Fire Department, Coal City Fire […]
WVNS

Two dead after motor vehicle accident in Mercer County

BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– A motor vehicle accident in Bramwell on Saturday, December 3, 2022, kills two people. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the call came in around 4:24 pm to a motor vehicle accident on Simmons River Road and Suit Road. First responders were given information about a single vehicle which ran off […]
WOWK 13 News

Structure destroyed after early morning fire in Handley, West Virginia

HANDLEY, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire off State Route 61 in Handley early Sunday morning, according to officials. Kanawha County dispatchers say the scene was a working fire in the 27000 block of SR 61 around 1:40 a.m. Handley Volunteer Fire Department, Pratt VFD, and East Bank VFD all responded, Metro 911 says. […]
Lootpress

This West Virginia campground is located in an abandoned coal town

BROOKLYN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The town of Brooklyn was one of the many coal towns that were located along the river in the New River Gorge. Once known as Finlow, the town boomed under the ownership of the Scotia Coal and Coke Company. The Brooklyn Mine was established in 1897 and the town developed to include multiple homes, coke ovens, a company store, schools, and other mine company buildings.
wvpublic.org

Norfolk Southern Coal Train Derailment Blocks Highway

A Norfolk Southern coal train derailed in Wyoming County early Friday. No injuries were reported, but the incident blocked U.S. 52, according to the state Division of Highways. Connor Spielmaker, a spokesman for Norfolk Southern, said 17 cars of a 110-car train derailed near Gilbert. Railroad personnel are on site...
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WOWK 13 News

Three people arrested for felony charges in Mingo County, West Virginia

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mingo County deputies arrested three people for felony charges on Saturday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says Barry D. McClanahan, Nichols Pruitt, and Christy Wolford were arrested in Edgarton. All three are charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, and felony destruction of property. MCSO reminds the […]
WOWK 13 News

5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
WVNS

Missing woman reported in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The Tazewell Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. 40-year-old Kelly Jo Beasley was reported missing back in October 2022. She was last seen on Thursday, June 16, 2022, when a friend picked her up to attend a concert in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s possible she may be in Tazewell, […]
Metro News

Man killed in Lincoln County crash

SPURLOCKVILLE, W.Va. — A man died in a Sunday morning truck wreck in Lincoln County. State police said Trevor Atkins, 18, of Sumerco, lost control of the truck at around 4 a.m. on Bulger Road near Spurlockville. The truck overturned, Atkins was thrown from the vehicle and killed. Troopers...
woay.com

Fayette County Sheriffs arrest suspect in Glen Jean homicide

Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County authorities have arrested a suspect in a homicide at the Mountainlair Mobile Home Park. Deputies responded to a call on November 21 about a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim, Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died...
WSAZ

Driver identified in fatal crash

SPURLOCKVILLE, W.Va.(WSAZ) -One person has died after a crash Sunday morning. The victim was identified as Trevor Atkins,18, of Sumerco, West Virginia. The truck ran off the road into a ditch then overturned and ejected the victim, said West Virginia State Police. The crash happened around 4 o’clock Sunday morning...

