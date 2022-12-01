Read full article on original website
Metro News
Smithers looks to hire engineering firm to fix flood damaged sewer lines
SMITHERS, W.Va. — Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier says her city is moving forward with infrastructure projects following the Aug. 15 flood in Fayette County. Cavalier told MetroNews repairing damaged sewer lines in the Cannelton Hollow Road area is one of her top priorities with money now flowing in from the federal government.
McDowell County granted federal relief funding following summer floods
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia Counties like McDowell County will now have disaster assistance after heavy flooding, landslides and mudslides tore up parts of the county. Berwin and War were both hit hard by the summer storms in July. Deputy Director at the McDowell County 911 Center, Robert Bowman, said hopefully this will help […]
woay.com
Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
cardinalnews.org
Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations
Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
Metro News
Mercer County crash claims 2 lives
BRAMWELL, W.Va. — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mercer County. Deputies said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Simmons River Road and Suit Road in Bramwell. The vehicle ran off the road and into a river. Two people had to...
Friday fire in Shady Spring, West Virginia, closes road
SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A fire in Shady Spring shut down Flat Top Road in Raleigh County, West Virginia. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 8:30 pm in the 200 block of Oakwood Lane. Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Summers County Fire Department, Coal City Fire […]
Two dead after motor vehicle accident in Mercer County
BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– A motor vehicle accident in Bramwell on Saturday, December 3, 2022, kills two people. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the call came in around 4:24 pm to a motor vehicle accident on Simmons River Road and Suit Road. First responders were given information about a single vehicle which ran off […]
Structure destroyed after early morning fire in Handley, West Virginia
HANDLEY, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire off State Route 61 in Handley early Sunday morning, according to officials. Kanawha County dispatchers say the scene was a working fire in the 27000 block of SR 61 around 1:40 a.m. Handley Volunteer Fire Department, Pratt VFD, and East Bank VFD all responded, Metro 911 says. […]
This West Virginia campground is located in an abandoned coal town
BROOKLYN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The town of Brooklyn was one of the many coal towns that were located along the river in the New River Gorge. Once known as Finlow, the town boomed under the ownership of the Scotia Coal and Coke Company. The Brooklyn Mine was established in 1897 and the town developed to include multiple homes, coke ovens, a company store, schools, and other mine company buildings.
wvpublic.org
Norfolk Southern Coal Train Derailment Blocks Highway
A Norfolk Southern coal train derailed in Wyoming County early Friday. No injuries were reported, but the incident blocked U.S. 52, according to the state Division of Highways. Connor Spielmaker, a spokesman for Norfolk Southern, said 17 cars of a 110-car train derailed near Gilbert. Railroad personnel are on site...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Three people arrested for felony charges in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mingo County deputies arrested three people for felony charges on Saturday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says Barry D. McClanahan, Nichols Pruitt, and Christy Wolford were arrested in Edgarton. All three are charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, and felony destruction of property. MCSO reminds the […]
5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
Missing woman reported in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The Tazewell Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. 40-year-old Kelly Jo Beasley was reported missing back in October 2022. She was last seen on Thursday, June 16, 2022, when a friend picked her up to attend a concert in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s possible she may be in Tazewell, […]
Metro News
Man killed in Lincoln County crash
SPURLOCKVILLE, W.Va. — A man died in a Sunday morning truck wreck in Lincoln County. State police said Trevor Atkins, 18, of Sumerco, lost control of the truck at around 4 a.m. on Bulger Road near Spurlockville. The truck overturned, Atkins was thrown from the vehicle and killed. Troopers...
Raleigh County Commission to consider Cost of Living Adjustment at upcoming meeting
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming regular session meeting, which is set to take place on Tuesday, December, 6, 2022 at 10:00am. Among the extensive docket of agenda items planned for discussion on Tuesday will be consideration of a...
Information wanted on attempted theft of excavator in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding the person or group of people who attempted to steal an excavator from Taywood Road in Mingo County. Deputies say this happened between 10 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. They say they believe the individual or […]
woay.com
Fayette County Sheriffs arrest suspect in Glen Jean homicide
Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County authorities have arrested a suspect in a homicide at the Mountainlair Mobile Home Park. Deputies responded to a call on November 21 about a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim, Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died...
WSAZ
