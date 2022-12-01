ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
thurstontalk.com

New Food Court at the WCPNC

Multitasking is a wonderful thing. We tend to think of it as juggling jobs when busy. Instead change your mindset to one of efficiency. Are you running the dishwasher, washing machine and making dinner in the crockpot? That’s multitasking at its finest. Now up your shopping, dining and gift-giving games by swinging by the trifecta that is The Rolling Pin, The Park Side Café and their two on-site food trucks OlymPITA and Bobablastic.
downtownbellevue.com

Seafood Restaurant, Water Grill, to Open in Bellevue Nov 7

The fine dining seafood restaurant, Water Grill, is now open at Lincoln Square in Downtown Bellevue. The address is 700 Bellevue Way Northeast. The dinner menu features appetizers like Atlantic cod fish tacos and pan roasted halibut cheeks, sushi like smoked hamachi nachos, rolls like spicy lobster, a raw bar, chilled shellfish, iced shellfish platters, salads and sandwiches, crustaceans, whole fish, meat and more.
KING 5

Snow creating logistical issues, supply chain challenges in Seabeck

SEABECK, Wash. — A new weather system could add to the nearly one foot of snow that has already accumulated in parts of Kitsap County. Residents of Seabeck told KING 5 that the early winter snow is creating challenges for business owners who are trying to get both themselves—and their product—into their shops.
westsideseattle.com

Power outage in West Seattle and White Center puts nearly 5000 in the dark

As snow fell and temperatures dipped into the low 30's on Saturday Dec. 3 4890 City Light customers in West Seattle were without power. A set of four primary outages were in effect early. The first was east of the Longfellow Creek Greenspace along 26th SW from SW Myrtle Street on the south to SW Hudson Street on the north over to the Duwamish River. They began at 3:05, 3:06, and 3:37. Expected restoration time for all three was approximately 10am. It affected around 500 customers.
thejoltnews.com

Storm-related flood shutters post office, Ace Hardware

Tuesday night's rainstorm is being blamed, at least initially, for the partial collapse of a roof in an empty retail spot in the Capital Village Shopping Center at 400 Cooper Point Road SW shopping center in West Olympia. Both the Ace Hardware store and the West Side Station of the...
Chronicle

Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run

A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
q13fox.com

Thousands still without power in Snohomish County following snowstorm

EDMONDS, Wash. - Snohomish County was hit especially hard by this week's snowstorm. Thousands of residents were still without power Thursday afternoon. Crews worked through long lists of people who were out of power in the Edmonds area earlier that morning. "They were cracking and snapping and big flashes of...
nwnewsradio.com

Patient information compromised at local hospitals

(SEATTLE) The October ransomware attack that crippled Virginia Mason Franciscan Health websites is now believed to more ongoing consequences. You may remember about the attack that shut-down several hospital websites several weeks ago. Yesterday, Virginia Mason parent company CommonSpirit made the revelation that personal patient information was compromised during the...
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way

SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
q13fox.com

WSP issues Silver Alert for missing Seattle man with dementia

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Seattle man who suffers from dementia. According to the WSP, 67-year-old Michael Tramble’s wife reported him missing just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The WSP issued a Silver Alert saying Tramble...

Comments / 0

Community Policy