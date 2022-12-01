Multitasking is a wonderful thing. We tend to think of it as juggling jobs when busy. Instead change your mindset to one of efficiency. Are you running the dishwasher, washing machine and making dinner in the crockpot? That’s multitasking at its finest. Now up your shopping, dining and gift-giving games by swinging by the trifecta that is The Rolling Pin, The Park Side Café and their two on-site food trucks OlymPITA and Bobablastic.

1 DAY AGO