q13fox.com
Snowfall in Pierce County; Sheriff urges folks to stay indoors or drive carefully
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Snow is coming down in the South Sound, and the Pierce County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to stay indoors. "We're going to keep this short," the sheriff's office tweeted. "If you're able to stay home today, please do." Already, fire officials say several cars have...
q13fox.com
Business in Seattle's Central District reopens after beloved owner was killed there
SEATTLE - It’s been more than a month since D’Vonne Pickett Jr., a beloved Seattle business owner, was shot and killed at his store. Now, the doors to his business are open once again. Pickett and his wife, Keanna Rose Pickett, opened The Postman in the Central District...
thurstontalk.com
New Food Court at the WCPNC
Multitasking is a wonderful thing. We tend to think of it as juggling jobs when busy. Instead change your mindset to one of efficiency. Are you running the dishwasher, washing machine and making dinner in the crockpot? That’s multitasking at its finest. Now up your shopping, dining and gift-giving games by swinging by the trifecta that is The Rolling Pin, The Park Side Café and their two on-site food trucks OlymPITA and Bobablastic.
downtownbellevue.com
Seafood Restaurant, Water Grill, to Open in Bellevue Nov 7
The fine dining seafood restaurant, Water Grill, is now open at Lincoln Square in Downtown Bellevue. The address is 700 Bellevue Way Northeast. The dinner menu features appetizers like Atlantic cod fish tacos and pan roasted halibut cheeks, sushi like smoked hamachi nachos, rolls like spicy lobster, a raw bar, chilled shellfish, iced shellfish platters, salads and sandwiches, crustaceans, whole fish, meat and more.
Snow creating logistical issues, supply chain challenges in Seabeck
SEABECK, Wash. — A new weather system could add to the nearly one foot of snow that has already accumulated in parts of Kitsap County. Residents of Seabeck told KING 5 that the early winter snow is creating challenges for business owners who are trying to get both themselves—and their product—into their shops.
westsideseattle.com
Power outage in West Seattle and White Center puts nearly 5000 in the dark
As snow fell and temperatures dipped into the low 30's on Saturday Dec. 3 4890 City Light customers in West Seattle were without power. A set of four primary outages were in effect early. The first was east of the Longfellow Creek Greenspace along 26th SW from SW Myrtle Street on the south to SW Hudson Street on the north over to the Duwamish River. They began at 3:05, 3:06, and 3:37. Expected restoration time for all three was approximately 10am. It affected around 500 customers.
thejoltnews.com
Storm-related flood shutters post office, Ace Hardware
Tuesday night's rainstorm is being blamed, at least initially, for the partial collapse of a roof in an empty retail spot in the Capital Village Shopping Center at 400 Cooper Point Road SW shopping center in West Olympia. Both the Ace Hardware store and the West Side Station of the...
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
Chronicle
Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run
A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
q13fox.com
Thousands still without power in Snohomish County following snowstorm
EDMONDS, Wash. - Snohomish County was hit especially hard by this week's snowstorm. Thousands of residents were still without power Thursday afternoon. Crews worked through long lists of people who were out of power in the Edmonds area earlier that morning. "They were cracking and snapping and big flashes of...
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
q13fox.com
Power returns for most Snohomish County residents after days of being in the dark; another storm on the way
EDMONDS, Wash. - A majority of people in Snohomish County finally have their power back on. As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, just 27 customers remain without power in areas covered by the Snohomish County Public Utilities Department (PUD), which is down from the tens of thousands reported earlier this week.
emeraldcityjournal.com
Seattle’s Department of Transportation Prepares Around Fifty Snow Plows in Preparation for the Impending Snow Storm
As the first blizzard of the season begins to pound the City of Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation has begun to set up plans to account for a shortage of resources. The majority of the city is only forecast to receive around an inch of snow from the storm,...
KING-5
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
In November of 1875 the steamship S-S Pacific was traveling from Seattle to San Francisco when it collided with another ship. It is believed that 325 people died.
Popular Seattle gym survives pandemic, now closing after mass tech layoffs
SEATTLE — Some small businesses in downtown Seattle are starting to feel the impacts of the most recent wave of tech layoffs. Pandora Fitness sits on the corner of 8th Ave and Virginia Street, just steps from Amazon's headquarters and companies like Meta. The tech giants announced layoffs in...
nwnewsradio.com
Patient information compromised at local hospitals
(SEATTLE) The October ransomware attack that crippled Virginia Mason Franciscan Health websites is now believed to more ongoing consequences. You may remember about the attack that shut-down several hospital websites several weeks ago. Yesterday, Virginia Mason parent company CommonSpirit made the revelation that personal patient information was compromised during the...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way
SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
q13fox.com
WSP issues Silver Alert for missing Seattle man with dementia
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Seattle man who suffers from dementia. According to the WSP, 67-year-old Michael Tramble’s wife reported him missing just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The WSP issued a Silver Alert saying Tramble...
This Shop Serves Washington's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Social...
