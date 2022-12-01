ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

Op-Ed: Authoritarian Rulers Suffered New Setbacks in 2022. Here's What the Democratic World Needs to Do to Seize the Momentum

This year has been a tough one for the world's worst authoritarians: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Each of them ends 2022 reeling from self-inflicted wounds, the consequences of the sorts of bad decisions that hubris-blinded autocrats find far easier to make than to unwind.
NBC New York

Georgia Senate Runoff Smashes Early Voting Records — and Attracts New Voters

Georgia has set new records for early voting again as the two Senate candidates blitz the state ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election. And the contest is drawing new voters, too. More than 1.85 million Georgians have voted early, according to the office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, breaking...
NBC New York

Companies Need to Increase Salary Transparency Or Workers Will Quit

Salary transparency laws are spreading across the U.S., requiring companies to list salary ranges on job applications. While that's good news for job seekers, it's also raising the chances of upheaval as existing employees quickly find out what colleagues are being paid. Roughly 1 in 20 workers will quit if...
NBC New York

REAL ID Deadline Delayed Again, Extended to Spring 2025

The looming REAL ID deadline already delayed twice is getting another major pushback, giving Americans an additional 24 months to become compliant, the Department of Homeland Security announced Monday. A new date for the requirement for air travelers to have a REAL ID-compliant form of identification will be set for...
NBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve's policy makers don't hold their December meeting until next week, but investors are already looking ahead to the most eagerly awaited Fed decision in months. The central bank has steadily increased its benchmark rate in increments of three-quarters of a point since June but is now expected to start easing off that aggressive pace. Yet as recent economic data has shown – inflation is still high, albeit a bit cooler, and the job market is still rocking – the Fed hasn't cooled the economy as much as it would have liked by now. "Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week. Read live market updates here.

