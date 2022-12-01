Read full article on original website
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Giuliani defends 2020 election challenge at D.C. Bar hearing
The former Trump lawyer could face removal from the D.C. bar for false statements about the 2020 election.
Biden supports keeping vaccine mandate for troops, setting up fight with Congress
As of Monday, lawmakers were still ironing out details on the compromise $847 billion defense bill.
Op-Ed: Authoritarian Rulers Suffered New Setbacks in 2022. Here's What the Democratic World Needs to Do to Seize the Momentum
This year has been a tough one for the world's worst authoritarians: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Each of them ends 2022 reeling from self-inflicted wounds, the consequences of the sorts of bad decisions that hubris-blinded autocrats find far easier to make than to unwind.
A Globally Critical Chip Firm Is Driving a Wedge Between the U.S. and Netherlands Over China Tech Policy
The Netherlands plays an outsized role in the global supply semiconductor supply chain because of its star company, ASML. The company produces a cutting-edge chipmaking machine that China is keen to have access to. The U.S. is worried that if ASML ships the machines to China, chipmakers in the country...
Georgia Senate Runoff Smashes Early Voting Records — and Attracts New Voters
Georgia has set new records for early voting again as the two Senate candidates blitz the state ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election. And the contest is drawing new voters, too. More than 1.85 million Georgians have voted early, according to the office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, breaking...
Companies Need to Increase Salary Transparency Or Workers Will Quit
Salary transparency laws are spreading across the U.S., requiring companies to list salary ranges on job applications. While that's good news for job seekers, it's also raising the chances of upheaval as existing employees quickly find out what colleagues are being paid. Roughly 1 in 20 workers will quit if...
REAL ID Deadline Delayed Again, Extended to Spring 2025
The looming REAL ID deadline already delayed twice is getting another major pushback, giving Americans an additional 24 months to become compliant, the Department of Homeland Security announced Monday. A new date for the requirement for air travelers to have a REAL ID-compliant form of identification will be set for...
Men Participate Less Often in 401(K) Plans Than Women, Unless They Are Automatically Enrolled
In 401(k) plans with voluntary enrollment — meaning employees have to actively sign up — women are more likely to participate than men. The largest difference is in the $50,000-to-$74,999 income range: 81% of women participate versus 67% of men. The House passed a bill in March that...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve's policy makers don't hold their December meeting until next week, but investors are already looking ahead to the most eagerly awaited Fed decision in months. The central bank has steadily increased its benchmark rate in increments of three-quarters of a point since June but is now expected to start easing off that aggressive pace. Yet as recent economic data has shown – inflation is still high, albeit a bit cooler, and the job market is still rocking – the Fed hasn't cooled the economy as much as it would have liked by now. "Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week. Read live market updates here.
