NBC New York
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield Is Leaving Salesforce Two Years After Deal Was Announced
Salesforce said Monday that Stewart Butterfield, who joined the company through the Slack acquisition, is leaving the company. Salesforce bought Slack for about $27 billion in a deal that closed in mid-2021. Butterfield's departure comes just after Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor stepped down last week. Salesforce said Monday that Slack...
NBC New York
North Face Owner VF Corp. Falls 10% After Guidance Cut, CEO Steps Down
VF Corporation on Monday lowered its revenue and earnings expectations for the second half of its fiscal year. The company owns brands such as The North Face and Timberland. CEO and Chairman Steve Rendle is stepping down. VF Corporation, owner of The North Face and Timberland, on Monday lowered its...
NBC New York
Watch Now: ETF Edge on a Fitting Year for Massive Repositioning
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
NBC New York
Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $250,000 Next Year Despite FTX Collapse: ‘The Dam Is About to Break'
Draper previously predicted that bitcoin would top $250,000 by the end of 2022. He told CNBC that $250,000 "is still my number" despite the digital coin's more than 60% drop this year. The venture capitalist is extending his prediction by six months. Venture capitalist Tim Draper thinks bitcoin will hit...
NBC New York
Amazon Media Chief Jeff Blackburn Retires From the Company for the Second Time
Blackburn will remain at the company through early 2023 to "ensure a smooth transition." Blackburn joined Amazon in 1998 and has worked on a number initiatives at the company and was once considered a successor to former Amazon president and CEO Jeff Bezos. In Feb. 2021, Blackburn announced the first...
NBC New York
Indonesia's GoTo Has Lost Almost 70% of Its Valuation Since Its April IPO
Indonesia's GoTo Group has lost almost 70% of its initial valuation of $28 billion since its Jakarta debut in April. Last week was GoTo's roughest as early backers passed on a secondary share offering ahead of the stock's lock-up expiration. In October, GoTo had said it was working with pre-IPO...
NBC New York
OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei's New Startup Wants to Launch Smartphone in the U.S. to Take on Apple
U.K.-based consumer tech company Nothing is setting its sights on the U.S., with ambitions of taking on Apple's iPhone. The startup, the hardware venture of Carl Pei — co-founder of Chinese mobile phone maker OnePlus — is in early conversations with American carriers about launching a new smartphone in the U.S., Pei told CNBC, without naming any of the carriers.
NBC New York
Cramer's Lightning Round: Let Extreme Networks Cool Off a Little Before Buying
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Paramount Group Inc: "It is very inexpensive, but at the same time, I don't like office real estate. So, I am torn on it."
NBC New York
Renewing a Year-End Tradition, Companies Are Throwing Holiday Parties Again to Bring Employees Back Together
In-person holiday parties are on the rise as 42% of companies say they plan an end-of-year gathering, according to a new survey. As many employees continue to work remotely, firms view parties as a good way to bring people together again. Given layoffs and economic uncertainty, some business leaders are...
NBC New York
Asia Markets See Mixed Session Ahead of Private Survey Results on China's Services Activity
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Monday ahead of the results of the Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index, a private survey on China's services activity. The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 0.14% and the Topix slipped 0.2%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200...
