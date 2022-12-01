Salvation Army in Ithaca in need of volunteers for Red Kettle Campaign

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Giving back during the holiday season can go a long way.

The iconic bells of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign are ringing outside stores across Central New York. But to keep the ringing going all season long, the non-profit in Ithaca needs your help.

“The money that’s in the red kettles support what we do all year round and support outside of Christmas,” Captain Stacy McNeil, Commanding Officer at The Salvation Army in Ithaca.

But 90 percent of the time the kettles are empty.

“The Red Kettle money helps us do programs all through the year. From January to pretty much through December through our youth programs, and our homeless services and our feeding programs we do, that’s what the red kettle money is for,” said Captain McNeil.

$100,000 is how much the non-profit is hoping to raise through the campaign. But Captain McNeil says they are not even close to reaching that goal.

The reason? Not enough volunteers, and it all stems back to the pandemic.

“Since covid we’re down 50 percent in volunteer hours,” added McNeil.

A major concern with Christmas just less than a month away.

“We just want people to be at our kettles because people know that the salvation army is here. We’re doing the work that we do and so we ring Monday through Saturday anywhere from 9 to 8,” said McNeil.

There’s about six different locations where people can ring up until Christmas Eve. Whether its an hour or more, anything will help this holiday season. The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers all-year-round.

If you’re interested in donating, call (607) 273-2400.

