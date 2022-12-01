This new flight route will help travelers get to an ‘unspoiled’ island paradise in the South Pacific

Hawaiian Airlines flights to the Cook Islands begin in May, making the destination a one-stop trip from Boston.

Rarotonga's south shoreline. Walter Nicklin / The Washington Post

Hawaiian Airlines will restart service to the Cook Islands this spring, providing a one-stop connection to the destination from Boston and 14 other U.S. cities, the airline announced Wednesday.

The weekly flight between Honolulu and Rarotonga, the largest of the Cook Islands, will begin on May 20, 2023. The route will make it easier for travelers on the U.S. mainland to get to Rarotonga, according to the airline. Hawaiian Airlines offers non-stop service to Hawaii from 15 mainland gateway cities, including Boston.

It has been nearly 30 years since Hawaiian Airlines served the Cook Islands. The carrier previously served the destination from 1987 to 1993, according to the airline.

“We are delighted to grow our South Pacific network by offering our guests access to the Cook Islands, an archipelago that shares Hawai‘i’s Polynesian roots and natural beauty,” Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, said in a statement. “This service greatly expands travel opportunities between the Cook Islands and the United States, thanks to our well-timed connections and robust network, including service between Hawai‘i and eight California cities.”

The 15 islands of the Cook Islands, located in the South Pacific, feature “an unspoiled paradise, complete with white sand beaches, blue lagoons, and lush green mountains,” according to the destination’s website.

Travelers will fly on the airline’s Airbus A321neo featuring 16 leather recliners in the Premium Cabin, 45 Extra Comfort Premium Economy seats, and 128 Economy seats.

The flight will depart Honolulu at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and arrive in Rarotonga at 10:25 p.m. the same day. The return flight will depart Rarotonga at 11:35 p.m. on Sundays and arrive in Honolulu at 5:50 a.m. on Monday.

Ticket sales for the new service will begin on Dec. 7.