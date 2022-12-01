Have you been paying attention to shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.

14 HOURS AGO