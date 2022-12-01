ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Daily News

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson was 'hurt' when 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey

By Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K095k_0jU5iIw000

MIAMI GARDENS — Running back Jeff Wilson has been everything the club could have hoped for in his first three games with the Dolphins.

"True pro," Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Thursday. "I mean, he's got an attacking mentality. I mean, just completely locked in."

"Jeff is just a complete football player," Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville added.

So how is it that the 49ers would trade Wilson to Miami for just a 5th-round pick?

Well, Wilson wanted out after San Francisco acquired star Christian McCaffrey.

And leading into Sunday's game in the Bay Area, Wilson was not ashamed to admit that being replaced was painful.

"For anybody, you know, that'd be bittersweet," Wilson said. "You know, something came together. I mean, that's how you that's how you feed your family. So it was more so than anything, it was just like, the mission and the goals that I had set for myself, and everything was transparent. You know, it just, it was like, it just hurt."

Everything is truly different:When NBC shuffles schedule to add Miami Dolphins

Here are our Snap Conclusions:Dolphins top Texans

The Tape Don't Lie:Miami Dolphins beat Houston Texans

Wilson is still the 49ers' leading rusher, with 468 yards. In fact, Wilson averaged 5.1 carries in San Francisco, while McCaffrey is averaging 4.2.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel is able to incorporate Wilson and fellow former 49er Raheem Mostert into an offense inspired but what he coordinated in San Francisco.

Wilson is trying to prepare for this game like any other week. But...

"Obviously everybody knows the story," Wilson said. "And it's a little bit of hurt behind it. Extra little passion? Of course."

Motivation for Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert

Does Wilson believe he or Mostert will be more motivated on Sunday?

"I think we're both about the same," Wilson said. "We're not putting too much into this game, everybody's just ready to ball. Everybody has their own little personal things they got with them. But we're not going to try to individualize any of that. We're not going to put anything on us because it's a team sport."

This was Wilson's fifth season with the 49ers, who identified him as an undrafted free agent from North Texas. Miami is impressed by his approach and skill set.

In his first three outings, Wilson is averaging 70 yards per game and 5.4 yards per carry.

"As you go through your career you feel those guys that feel the intensity of every moment," said Smith, the offensive coordinator. "The positive attitude is contagious."

"We've seen him run the ball tough inside and outside, trying to finish downfield, he's able to catch the ball," said Studesville, the position coach. "He's aggressive with it. Trying to get yards in the open space. And trying to be physical in the pass protection."

Chase Edmonds didn't work out in Miami

Wilson has been a better fit for Miami's offense than Chase Edmonds, shipped to Denver. And he has a deep understanding of the strength of the No. 1-ranked 49ers defense.

"We're kind of like the same," Wilson said. "Both physical teams both, like going balls to the wall, like no matter what, all four quarters and we're not taking no for an answer."

Wilson said the grass at Levi's Stadium is generally excellent, though there may be slick conditions.

"It's just a beautiful thing," Wilson said. "You know, I mean, obviously, we have to go and play against our brothers again. Obviously, on the other side, you know, it's not a practice anymore, where you got to tag off. So this is real live action, and I'm excited and I can't wait for it."

Joe Schad is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Massive Colorado offer to Deion Sanders revealed

Earlier this week, NFL Hall of Famer and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders confirmed previous reports that the Colorado Buffaloes wanted to make him their next head football coach. It would certainly be a bold move on its face, but the amount of money the program is prepared to offer Sanders is even bolder.
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit

Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
NESN

NFL Rumors: 49ers Sign Quarterback After Jimmy Garoppolo Injury

The 49ers are onto their third starting quarterback of the 2022 NFL season. San Francisco, which started the campaign with sophomore signal-caller Trey Lance behind center, saw Jimmy Garoppolo go down with a foot injury in Sunday’s home win over the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo, who is on an expiring contract, will require season-ending surgery to repair the injury.
saturdaytradition.com

Colorado offered Deion Sanders large sum of money to become next HC, per report

Primetime to Power 5 could be official in the coming days. According to Justin Adams of CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are planning to offer Jackson State coach Deion Sanders an annual salary of $5 million per season. Sanders has been the front-runner for the job for the past several...
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones offers strong opinion on Deion Sanders

It hasn’t been confirmed yet but it looks like Deion Sanders will be named the new coach of the Colorado Buffalos. In the meantime, Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers will be playing for the SWAC Championship against Southern University in a rematch Saturday. While he’s proving himself a...
49erswebzone

49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
The Spun

College Football World Was Furious With FOX's Decision

The college football world was not happy with FOX's in-game decision on Saturday night. At halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game, FOX had Alabama head coach Nick Saban on, allowing the head coach to essentially campaign his way into the College Football Playoff field. Saban was making his argument...
Sporting News

How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds

The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy