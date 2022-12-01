Places to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup around Burlington

We are about halfway through the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the competition is heating up.

This Friday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. will be South Korea vs. Portugal and Ghana vs. Uruguay. At 2 p.m., Cameroon will be facing off against Brazil, and Serbia will be facing off against Switzerland.

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. the U.S. will be squaring off with the Netherlands. Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. will be England vs. Senegal.

The rest of the matches are to-be-determined.

Here are the some spots around Burlington to catch the action.

Zero Gravity Craft Brewery

This South End brewery, located on 716 Pine St. in Burlington will be showing every game for the remainder of the World Cup, the brewery's public relations confirmed to the Burlington Free Press. They are open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rí Rá Irish Pub

Located on 123 Church St. in Burlington, this Irish pub takes soccer seriously. The pub will be showing every match of the World Cup for the remainder of the tournament. Check out their full schedule here: https://bit.ly/RiRaBVTWorldCup

Ruben James (RJ's)

Ruben James, often nicknamed "RJ's," is a renowned sports bar on 159 Main St. in Burlington.

The bar will be open at 10 a.m. this Saturday Dec. 3 for the U.S. vs. Netherlands match, and any further game the U.S. will be playing, if they make it further, management confirmed to the Burlington Free Press.

The bar will also be screening the championship game on Dec. 18.

Mr. Mike's Pizza

This 35-year-old Burlington pizza joint on 206 Main St. will be screening all World Cup matches during their open hours. Mr. Mike's is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The Burlington Buffalo Wild Wings on 555 Shelburne Road will be screening the U.S. match this Saturday, the championship on Dec. 18, and any future matches that includes the U.S. team, an employee confirmed to the Burlington Free Press.

Vivid Coffee Roasters

Located on 150 Cherry St., this Burlington coffee shop is hosting World Cup viewings with a purpose.

On Monday, Nov. 28, World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi admitted that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died due to poor health and safety standards in Qatar's World Cup construction projects.

In light of this news, Vivid Coffee released a statement condemning the "inhumane construction of stadiums" for the World Cup, amongst other scandals around FIFA and the Qatar.

Vivid will continue to host World Cup matches, but with a cause: 10% of beer and wine sales during the World Cup will be donated to the Vermont farmworker rights organization Migrant Justice.

Vivid will be hosting every World Cup game for the rest of the season. For a watch party schedule, check out their website: https://www.worldup22.com/

