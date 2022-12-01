SAN ANTONIO - A whimsical, yet clever artist, Robert Tatum, shares his art all throughout San Antonio and most likely, you have seen his work before. After moving from Los Angeles and leaving the corporate world, Tatum retired 30 years ago in San Antonio where he began to focus on murals, paintings, and graphic design. Tatum's work shows his thoughtfulness in being a wordsmith and making the most unique and original pieces. With pieces like "Gnomebre" showing a Gnome dressed in streetwear and "The Praying Mantis" with a praying mantis having literal praying hands. Tatum is also known for his murals across town and for doing the Poteet Strawberry Festival's signage every year.

