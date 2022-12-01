Read full article on original website
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 world tour, coming to San Antonio in May
SAN ANTONIO - The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to the Alamo City. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced their 2023 world tour on Monday with a May 17, 2023 stop at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The North American leg includes stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas,...
The Rock N-Roll San Antonio Marathon takes place this weekend
SAN ANTONIO - The Rock N-Roll Marathon is happening this weekend. Runners and walkers will flood the streets of downtown, so it will cause some detours Saturday morning, lasting for about 7 hours. The starting line will be at South Flores and Commerce. The finish line is on South Pecos...
Shop Local SATX: Sifuentes Metalsmith & Equinox Jewelry Gallery
SAN ANTONIO - Located front and center of the La Villita Historic Arts Village is Alejandro Sifuentes' studio and gallery showcasing Mexican-American silver and gold jewelry. Alejandro Sifuentes was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, and has always been intrigued by jewelry making. Sifuentes started making jewelry at San Antonio Community College and has been a master of the art for over 40 years.
CPS Energy restores power to Leon Valley customers after early morning outage
LEON VALLEY, Texas – More than 3,800 CPS Energy customers in Leon Valley were without power early Monday morning. According to the CPS outage map, the outage was first reported at 4:24 a.m. The utility company is investigating the cause of the outage. CPS Energy was able to restore...
At least ten customers frustrated with same pool contractor "There was always an excuse."
For many Fox San Antonio viewers, the pandemic has made them rethink how they live, and in some cases make decisions to enjoy life in ways they'd only dreamed of before COVID. One local couple decided to dip into their savings to splurge on a backyard pool. 18-months later, they...
Reggie and Dro Social Club
Reggie & Dr is a legal cannabis store & social club for CBD hemp flower in Texas. Check out this clip for a look inside.
San Antonio Cooks: Favorite Recipes from Local Chefs and Restaurants
Your favorite San Antonio Chefs and their recipes can be found in one book. Author Julia Rosenfield and Chef Ming talk all things delicious food and where to find it here in San Antonio. From family-run taquerias and next-level smokehouses to trailblazing chef-led bistros and heavyweight fine-dining restaurants, discover the...
Trivia Rules
Station Address: WOAI, 4335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78229. Contest Area: Texas Counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Dewitt, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio Goliad, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, La Salle, Lavaca, McMullen, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson, and Zavala. Sponsor(s): WOAI. Prize Provider(s): Sinclair Broadcast Group,...
Five occupants, two pets escape safely from Southeast Side house fire
SAN ANTONIO – An attic fire blazed through a Southeast home on Sunday evening. Firefighters responded to a structure around 7 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Pine Street. Upon arrival, authorities saw the fire going through the roof. Authorities say they had some trouble getting into the...
Three families displaced following large fire at Southeast Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Several families have been displaced following a structure fire at an apartment complex. Firefighters responded to the fire around 6 p.m. on Stringfellow Drive, towards the Southeast Side of town. According to authorities, the fire started on the second floor, showing from a side window. Firefighters...
Shop Local SATX: Graphic Design Artist Robert Tatum
SAN ANTONIO - A whimsical, yet clever artist, Robert Tatum, shares his art all throughout San Antonio and most likely, you have seen his work before. After moving from Los Angeles and leaving the corporate world, Tatum retired 30 years ago in San Antonio where he began to focus on murals, paintings, and graphic design. Tatum's work shows his thoughtfulness in being a wordsmith and making the most unique and original pieces. With pieces like "Gnomebre" showing a Gnome dressed in streetwear and "The Praying Mantis" with a praying mantis having literal praying hands. Tatum is also known for his murals across town and for doing the Poteet Strawberry Festival's signage every year.
Shop Local SATX: Ceramic Artist Michelle Hernandez
SAN ANTONIO - At the 1906 gallery you will find artists of all kinds, but ceramic artist and owner of MEECHI ceramics, Michelle Hernandez shares another perspective on getting messy. Hernandez started making ceramics 15 years ago and took classes at the University of Incarnate Word and Southwest School of...
Erik Cantu, teen shot at McDonald's hospitalized again due to 'complications'
SAN ANTONIO – 17-year-old Erik Cantu was back in the hospital due to "complications" after being released just two weeks ago. Erik Cantu was shot on October 2nd after eating a burger in a McDonald’s parking lot by San Antonio Officer James Brennand. The officer has since been fired from the San Antonio Police Department.
Shooting at South Side park leaves two in critical condition, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are fighting for their lives after an altercation led to a shooting at a South Side park Friday night, according to the San Antonio police Department. Around 10:30 p.m. police were called to the 200 block of E. Hart Ave. for a shooting in...
Upset neighbor shoots woman after complaining about house party
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot by a neighbor after he was upset about a late house party on the West side. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Noria Street at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, residents were having a...
Man arrested after bathing girlfriend's baby with scalding hot water
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars, accused of leaving a child he was supposed to care for in scalding hot water during a bath. An arrest affidavit says it happened when 24-year-old Antonio Gonzales was babysitting his girlfriend's child while she was at work. Gonzales told the...
Police search for woman missing for 8 years, Help Us Find: Evangelina Martinez
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find Evangelina Martinez. Martinez was 46 years old when she vanished back in September of 2014. "Right now, we don’t have any tips, we don’t have any leads right now, so we’re hoping anyone with any information maybe recognizes her picture, " said Officer Ricardo Guzman,
Boerne dominates Calallen 49-18 to advance state semifinals
SAN ANTONIO - What a matchup at the Rockpile! Two 13-0 teams, the Boerne Greyhounds taking on the Corpus Christi Calallen Wildcats. Boerne returned the opening kickoff - and they had the foot on the gas the whole night. The Greyhounds scored on each of its next two drives and built a 30-point lead by halftime.
Expect a warmer and more humid start to the work week
SAN ANTONIO - Overcast skies with occasional drizzle. Highs in the low 60s. Temperatures stay pretty steady overnight, with drizzle/mist possible. Starts foggy with pockets of drizzle. Mostly cloudy into the afternoon. Milder, with highs climbing into the middle 70s. Rest of the week. Plenty of clouds. Very mild for...
UTSA receives $4.2 million to aid students for fall 2022 semester
SAN ANTONIO - More financial aid was handed out for students at the University of Texas San Antonio still facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UTSA announced on Monday that it will distribute $4.2 million to support 7,120 Roadrunners enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. The funding comes from...
