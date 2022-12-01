Read full article on original website
Shelby County, MSCS and Germantown reach agreement to fund new high school in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, the city of Germantown and Germantown Municipal School District have reached an agreement to build a new high school in the Cordova area. The agreement will be presented during an executive session with the Shelby County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
St. Jude Memphis Marathon raises over $12 million
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday morning 20,000 eager runners descended upon downtown Memphis for the 21st annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon. “It just doesn’t get any better,” said Rick Shadyac, the president and CEO of ALSAC, told Action News 5. “It’s a great day for the City of Memphis so I am super excited,” Shadyac added.
City Watch issued for missing, endangered man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch alert for 60-year-old Keith Alan Runyon on Sunday night. Police say Runyon was last seen on Dec. 2 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10 a.m., taking a MATA bus to Christ Community Health Services located at 2861 Broad Avenue.
Man on Mississippi’s most wanted list barricaded inside Marshall Co. home
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A wanted suspect is barricaded inside a home in Marshall County, according to law enforcement. Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the man is locked inside a home in Chulahoma on Hwy 4. Dickerson says the suspect is on Mississippi’s most wanted list for child...
Mother of 2 missing for 3 weeks; family hopes public can provide answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department needs your help in finding a missing Memphis woman whose family says she was last seen over three weeks ago. Police say 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen off Lamar Avenue and Garfield Street near Park Avenue in Orange Mound with burgundy hair, wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on it and a gray and yellow striped beanie.
Family holds protest to demand justice for loved ones killed by motorist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Sunday, a group of around 50 gathered at Memphis Police Department’s Austin Peay Station. Around 50 demonstrators descended upon Austin Peay Station on Sunday demanding justice for Elvin and Roberto Nunez, the two brothers who were hit by a pickup truck while they were working on Sept. 29.
St. Jude Memphis Marathon: Bring your passion to our mission
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This weekend is all about the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. As the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend kicks off, many people across the Bluff City said this year’s theme “Bring Your Passion to Our Mission” resonates with them. “I...
Methodist Le Bonheur says gender-affirming procedures were paused
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says gender-affirming procedures were placed on pause. The healthcare system released a statement to Action News 5 on Friday amid calls from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Tennessee to, “end its discriminatory policy denying lifesaving medical care to transgender and nonbinary patients.”
MPD investigating shootout that leaves 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved multiple suspects and has left one victim injured on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at 12:35 p.m. at 1245 North Hollywood Street, according to police. One victim was located and transported to the hospital in...
Suspect dead after barricading self inside Marshall Co. home
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a home in Marshall County on Monday morning, according to law enforcement. Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the man was locked inside a home in Chulahoma on Hwy 4. U.S. Marshals, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and DeSoto County...
Three brothers charged in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at the Pershing Park Apartments on December 3. Christopher Cain had an argument with Artavious Williamson at the apartments earlier in the day. Artavious would return later on with his brothers, Ajaylin Williamson and Alexavier Williamson. Police say Artavious...
Neighbors speak out on Covington house fire that leaves 1 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Fire Department is investigating an early morning deadly house fire that left one Covington man dead. It happened Saturday morning, at a house that sits along Highway 59 West in Tipton County. Covington Fire officials say firefighters got the call around 7:30 a.m, when they...
MPD: 2 teens injured in shooting near Getwell Elementary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a shooting that has left two juveniles injured on Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at 3:15 p.m. on Getwell Road and Cochese Road, according to police. Police say, two victims a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were both located and transported to...
Whitehaven shooting leaves 2 injured, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two victims are injured after a shooting in Whitehaven on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the shooting on Chambliss Road at 4:30 p.m. Both victims were transported to the hospital. Police say, one victim was in critical condition and the other victim was...
Garage connected to one-story home caught on fire in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an attached garage to a single-family residence was on fire in East Cordova on Sunday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Fire Department, Battalion 21 and Ladder 65 were the first to...
MPD: 1 dead in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that has left a 19-year-old male victim dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 1:22 p.m. on Pershing Park Drive. The male victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased,...
Mother, 2 sons attack officers after asking for help, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman flagged down Memphis Police Department while officers were on the scene of a shooting on Getwell Road and Cochese Road. The woman, Lakisha Shorter, reached out to MPD regarding her two sons who were in a verbal argument. An officer went inside the home...
Residents evacuate after woman threatens to burn down apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police Department Officer was flagged down by a man who said his neighbor attempted to burn down her apartment. When officers arrived at Cottonwood Apartments on Dec. 4 around 11 p.m., they saw Crystal Ousley, 29, destroying her apartment by throwing items and smashing glass on the ground, said police.
Arkansas, Kansas to face off in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl is set. The game will feature the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday, December 28 at 4:30 p.m. Both teams finished the 2022 season at 6-6. It’s the third time the two teams have gone head-to-head, with Kansas winning...
Memphis women’s basketball falls to #1 South Carolina 79-54
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a fast start, the Memphis women’s basketball team was defeated on the road by the #1 team in the country and defending national champions South Carolina 79-54. The loss drops the Tigers to 4-4 on the season. Katrina Merriweather’s group showed no fear early,...
