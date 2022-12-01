ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOKI FOX 23

Fire damages south Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
moreclaremore.com

DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
moreclaremore.com

Claremore’s First Views of Moving Picture Magic

What was the first moving picture theater in Claremore? This is a tricky question. Historians are wary of tagging any event or landmark as “the first” since someone else will inevitably appear with an earlier example and prove them wrong. The answer to the “first moving picture theater in Claremore” question also depends on one’s definition of movie theater.
News On 6

Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa

A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
publicradiotulsa.org

'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa

A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
KOKI FOX 23

US 169 narrows to one lane at 76th St. North in Owasso Friday

OWASSO, Okla. — Southbound US 169 will be narrowed to one lane at 76th St. North in Owasso from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced. The bridge project continues on US 169 at 76th St....
KOKI FOX 23

Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita

VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
News On 6

Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"

The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
KTEN.com

Tulsa man arrested in Davis on drug charges

DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — A Tulsa man was arrested in Davis earlier this week for possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnathan Williams was pulled over for a traffic violation in Murray County, where a Davis police K-9 discovered 24 grams of methamphetamine. Williams was booked into the Murray County Jail...
news9.com

Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa

If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....

