Patrick Kays: Wagoner turns rough ride home into an eventual championship drive
By Patrick Kays | Photos by Michael Kinney EDMOND - The ride home for the Wagoner football team from Cushing on Oct. 7th was a rough one. Not a word was said. Top-ranked Cushing had just steamrolled the Bulldogs, 42-0, sending them home with a 3-3 record. From that point on, in the minds of ...
Yahoo Sports
Oklahoma Class 4A football: Wagoner beats Cushing for state title on late field goal
EDMOND — Wagoner kicker Ethan Muehlenweg had his chance to be the hero in the Class 4A state championship. With the game tied in the final seconds, Wagoner had the ball on the Cushing 19 and turned to Muehlenweg to step into the spotlight and deliver. The senior did...
Plenty of storylines abound as district rivals Wagoner, Cushing face off for 4A championship
By Patrick Kays | Photo by Christian Potts There is no shortage of storylines for Saturday’s Class 4A state championship game featuring top-ranked Cushing and tradition-rich Wagoner. From a previous matchup this season with a revenge motive for one, to a contrast of tradition and experience, ...
Long time coming for Stillwater football program as Pioneers finally claim championship gold
By Ty Loftis | Photos by Christian Potts EDMOND - It had been 55 years since the Stillwater football team had won a championship game. That is until Friday afternoon when the Pioneers defeated Choctaw, 26-21, in the Class 6AII title game. Coach Tucker Barnard is in his 12th season with ...
Onside kick changes direction of the game in Bixby's eventual 6AI state title victory
By Mike Moguin | Photos by Michael Kinney EDMOND - Bixby finished its first season in Class 6AI by winning another state championship, having conquered Owasso, 69-6, in the final Friday night at Chad Richison Stadium. The game started as if it was going to go back-and-forth when both teams ...
Official: Oklahoma Headed to the Cheez-It Bowl
After going 6-6 this season, the Sooners will play 9-3 Florida State on Dec. 29 in Orlando, FL.
Who Could Hogs Get IF Barry Odom Goes to Tulsa?
Report says he interviewed with Tulsa for opening, but where does Sam Pittman go?
KOKI FOX 23
Fire damages south Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
moreclaremore.com
DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
moreclaremore.com
Claremore’s First Views of Moving Picture Magic
What was the first moving picture theater in Claremore? This is a tricky question. Historians are wary of tagging any event or landmark as “the first” since someone else will inevitably appear with an earlier example and prove them wrong. The answer to the “first moving picture theater in Claremore” question also depends on one’s definition of movie theater.
News On 6
Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
publicradiotulsa.org
'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa
A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
City leaders and Saint Francis executives break ground on hospital expansion in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee city leaders joined Saint Francis executives as they broke ground on a $150 million expansion at Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee. The new patient bed tower will give the hospital an additional 126 patient rooms, and new critical care units. The rooms will be nearly...
KOKI FOX 23
US 169 narrows to one lane at 76th St. North in Owasso Friday
OWASSO, Okla. — Southbound US 169 will be narrowed to one lane at 76th St. North in Owasso from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced. The bridge project continues on US 169 at 76th St....
Memorial service held for tow trucker operator killed while loading another vehicle onto a wrecker
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The tow trucking community came together on Saturday to pay tribute to one of their own who was killed while trying to help a driver at the side of the road. John Mills was a tow truck driver for Red Beard’s Towing in Muskogee. He was...
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita
VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
News On 6
Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"
The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
KTEN.com
Tulsa man arrested in Davis on drug charges
DAVIS, Okla. (KTEN) — A Tulsa man was arrested in Davis earlier this week for possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnathan Williams was pulled over for a traffic violation in Murray County, where a Davis police K-9 discovered 24 grams of methamphetamine. Williams was booked into the Murray County Jail...
news9.com
Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa
If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
Muskogee Man Opens Sober House To Help Others Struggling
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A Green Country man who has battled addiction is now helping others, after opening a sober house in Muskogee. News On 6's Ryan Gillin showed us how the house is giving people a second chance at life.
