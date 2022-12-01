NYPD’s chief of patrol discusses ways the department is trying to lower crime rates in NYC

Read full article on original website
Federal help requested for RSV surge in New York hospitals
Amid what some have called a tripledemic, health officials say hospitals are dealing with an alarming surge in RSV cases on top of flu and COVID patients. Federal help requested for RSV surge in New York …. Amid what some have called a tripledemic, health officials say hospitals are dealing...
Man struck in shootout with police in the Bronx
A 39-year-old man was shot while exchanging gunfire with police in the Bronx, officials said. A 39-year-old man was shot while exchanging gunfire with police in the Bronx, officials said. Car-free Sundays start on parts of Fifth Avenue. Sunday was the first of three Sundays in December before Christmas day...
Former Brooklyn prosecutor cops to role in nationwide marijuana ring: feds
A disgraced former Brooklyn prosecutor has copped to federal charges that he helped run a nationwide marijuana distribution ring — including while he was still trying cases for the DA’s office. Ramy Joudeh, 36, admitted in Brooklyn federal court Thursday that he used his cell phone to help arrange for crates of marijuana to be shipped to associates in California from a New Jersey auto shop since at least 2014, federal court records reviewed by The Post show. Federal investigators said they nabbed Joudeh red-handed after he came on their radar during a probe and they tapped his phone in late winter...
Man slashed in face in latest subway attack
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens. Police say the 41-year-old victim was approached by a man in his 20s, who demanded property. The victim was slashed […]
NYPD brass ‘stick it’ to cops, order phone decals to try to curb personal calls, texts
Police brass have ordered cops to attach stickers emblazoned with the letters “NYPD” to their work phones to try to curb personal calls and texting on duty — but some officers are saying where they can stick it. The directive requiring the stickers was added to the NYPD’s patrol guide last week, according to a “Finest Message” sent to cops a day before Thanksgiving. “Upon receipt, all members of the service are required to affix an ‘NYPD phone sticker’ to the outside of their department issued cell phone case, so that it’s clearly visible,” the order dated Nov. 23 reads. Distribution of the...
NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
The Point: Controversial plan to treat mentally ill & looming MTA fare hikes
Treating the mentally ill, whether they agree or not, and the need to raise transit fares are two controversies facing New York City right now. The PointMayor Eric Adams unveiled the controversial plan to treat mentally ill homeless people whether they agree to it or not. Anne Williams-Isom, deputy mayor for Health and Human Services, spoke with CBS2's Marcia Kramer about the new policy. Watch the conversation here or in the video player above. Talking PointMTA Chair Janno Lieber is driving the trains of a potential fare hike. Lieber has to find a way to make the MTA solvent. How will he do it? Will...
NYPD issues new video of suspects in teen's fatal Bronx shooting
The NYPD released new video footage Sunday of two suspects sought in connection to the fatal ambush shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Fordham. NYPD issues new video of suspects in teen’s fatal …. The NYPD released new video footage Sunday of two suspects sought in connection to the...
Rat Infestation In NY; This Job Pays Nearly $200,000 for Killing Rodents
You know who is taking a bite out of the Big Apple? Rats, that's who. Manhattan is the second 'rattiest' city in the Country with Chicago at #1 and Los Angeles at #3. Orkin, the pest control company, also found that Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse made the list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities.
'Game changer': Queens BP talks marijuana legalization, more
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss a wide range of issues affecting the borough, including crime, marijuana legalization, development, and the debate between the QueensWay park proposal and the QueensLink transit plan. ‘Game changer’: Queens BP talks marijuana legalization, …. Queens Borough...
NYPD commissioner announces new leadership
NEW YORK -- With public safety a top concern of New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams is shuffling the deck at the NYPD, installing a new leadership team.Friday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell named Jeffrey Maddrey the new Chief of Department.RELATED STORY: 4 top NYPD executives retiring at end of yearChief Thomas Galati will serve in the newly created position of Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism.This comes a year into the Adams administration, which has been criticized for failure to bring crime under control.
NYPD Officer Who Retired For 3 Years Is Now Back To Work Via Silver Star Program From DFTA
In many cases, getting a job by word of mouth is preferable to responding to job advertisements. And Cynthia Murray returned to work after three years of retirement thanks to word-of-mouth from a friend. A retired acquaintance of Murray's informed her of the Silver Stars initiative.
'Scars for the rest of my life,' victim suffering from PTSD after BK subway attack
Police are hunting for a young woman who threw an acid-like substance into the face of another strap hanger for no apparent reason. ‘Scars for the rest of my life,’ victim suffering …. Police are hunting for a young woman who threw an acid-like substance into the face of...
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czar
NEW YORK -- In an ongoing effort to get ride of rodents, Mayor Eric Adams is now seeking to hire a rat czar.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, the job posting seeks someone with a "virulent vehemence for vermin" to be the director of rodent mitigation.Deputy Mayor Meera Joshi has an office filled with pictures of rats, which is fitting since Adams has given her the job of hiring a rat czar, someone who can mount a coordinated inter-agency effort to get rats out of the kitchens of NYCHA buildings, and all the other places where the rascally rodents disgust and...
Series of Major Housing Approvals, Announcements Mark Progress in Adams’ ‘City of Yes’
New York City is soon to be awash in new housing construction with the City Council approval in recent months of over 12,000 new units and a mayoral administration promising to bring thousands more through major development projects and changes to city zoning rules. The development is essential to meet...
NYPD, Philadelphia PD searching for alleged shooting suspect
NYPD and Philadelphia police department are partnering in a manhunt. They are looking for the guy who shot a gas station employee in the Bronx and a Pennsylvania parking enforcement officer. NYPD, Philadelphia PD searching for alleged shooting …. NYPD and Philadelphia police department are partnering in a manhunt. They...
Brooklyn police officer arrested for threatening ex-boyfriend with gun over childcare dispute
An off-duty Brooklyn NYPD officer was arrested on Friday for threatening his ex-boyfriend with a gun during an argument over child care, according to police.
Man slashed during robbery on NYC subway platform, cops say
A man was hospitalized after he was slashed on a subway platform in Queens Sunday morning, cops said. The 41-year-old man was standing on a platform for the southbound F train at the Kew Gardens/Union Turnpike station around 6 a.m. when the attacker slashed him with a sharp object, cops said. The attacker demanded the victim’s property, cops said. The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital. The attacker fled south on the subway. It wasn’t clear if anything was taken from the man, cops said.
15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a groping incident aboard a New York City MTA bus on Thursday. According to detectives, an unknown black male approached a 15-year-old girl and grabbed her buttocks. Police said the incident happened at around 7:50 am as she rode the bus en route to school on the BX19 bus near Tremont and University Avenue. Detectives with the 46th Precinct are asking the public to assist in identifying the unknown male suspect. The man exited the bus before the police responded. Police are offering a reward of up to The post 15-year-old groped on NYC bus ride to school appeared first on Shore News Network.
