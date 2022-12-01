This New York sushi bar was a hit at the Versace mansion. Now it’s opening in Brickell

When it first arrived in Miami, Sushi by Bou set up shop in a tiny upstairs bar at the glamorous Villa Casa Casuarina at the former Versace Mansion on South Beach, offering a delectable omakase menu, Japanese cocktails and a chic, speakeasy vibe.

That location closed, but now the brand, created by New York City-based hospitality group SimpleVenue, has opened a new spot in a new part of town: the SLS Brickell in downtown Miami.

The 650-square-foot sushi bar will be bigger than the South Beach version, which seated four (five if you squeezed). The new spot has a 12-seat counter plus a a 12-seat lounge, with two omakase (“chef’s choice”) options, a 12-course menu and a 17-course menu.

The speakeasy-style atmosphere will remain, too, with ornate decor, as will the craft cocktails, imported sake and rare Japanese whiskeys.

On your omakase journey, you can expect courses of hamachi, ikura (salmon roe) and otoro (fatty tuna), as well as spotted prawn, barbecue eel and a signature “wagyuni” (think of it as a Japanese version of surf and turf). The sushi bar will also make hand rolls and other items on request, and you can order a la carte.

A chef uses a torch on a slice of waygu beef at Sushi by Bou, now open in Brickell. Chris Heins

Dessert, of course, includes seasonal mochi ice cream.

Diners can also order signature cocktails like the Shiso Southsider (Suntory Haku vodka, shiso leaves, simple syrup and lime juice) or the Yuzu Honey Bee (Maker’s Mark bourbon, honey syrup, yuzu and pink peppercorn), Ay-Karai blends Casamigos Blanco, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice and agave, while El Coyote mixes of Sacrvm Mezcal, pineapple juice and amarena cherries.

Sushi by Bou’s re-entry into the busy Miami restaurant scene comes at a time when omakase-style menus have skyrocketed in popularity, with new restaurants setting up across the county, including Sushi by Scratch in Coconut Grove and Sushi Bar at the Esmé Miami Beach Hotel on Española Way. Two of Miami’s 11 Michelin-starred restaurants serve omakase menus, The Den at Azabu in Miami Beach and Hiden in Wynwood.

The new Sushi by Bou is located in the SLS Brickell. There’s also a location in Salt 7 restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.

Even full-service Japanese spots like Paperfish Sushi in Brickell, which just opened a new restaurant on Española Way, offer an omakase experience.

Richie Romero, chief hospitality officer at SimpleVenue, says the brand is happy to be back in Miami nevertheless.

“This new neighborhood gem will set the stage with an elegant and fun spin on the traditional sushi counter experience,” he said. “We look forward to having locals and visitors alike join us for omakase, whiskey pairings, great music or a drink at the lounge.”

Sushi by Bou also has a location inside Fort Lauderdale’s Salt 7 restaurant as well as in New York City, Jersey City, N.J., and Chicago.

Ikuru (salmon roe) at Sushi by Bou, now open in Brickell. Chris Heins

Sushi by Bou

Where: SLS Brickell, 1300 S. Miami Ave.

Hours: 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; last seating at 10 p.m.

Price: $60 for 12 courses in 30 minutes; $125 for 17 courses for 60 minutes

Reservations: sushibybou.com or Opentable