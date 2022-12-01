Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Man found guilty of 2019 Miller County murder
LACLEDE COUNTY — A Laclede County jury found a man guilty of First-Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action, and Abandonment of a Corpse on December 2nd. According to a Facebook post on Sunday from Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey, the jury found Christopher W. English guilty of causing the death of Aaron Brantley in Miller County on February 8, 2019, by shooting him with a gun “after deliberation” and then abandoning the corpse.
1 dead, 3 hospitalized in overdose incident in Moreno Valley neighborhood, authorities say
One man was found dead and three others were hospitalized in connection with an overdose incident in Moreno Valley.
foxla.com
Dog dragged by driver in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif - A dog is recovering at the vet after it was allegedly dragged by a driver in Apple Valley. It happened Friday around 8 a.m. near the area of Milpas Drive and Desert View Road. According to an Instagram post from Tammy Jarrard, she was driving along Milpas when another driver stopped her and told her that a driver up ahead in a white Chevrolet Tahoe was dragging a dog, and that she was calling 911.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley man arrested for suspected terrorist threats at grocery store
A Yucca Valley man was arrested on Thursday, December 1st for suspicion of terrorist threats against a supermarket employee. According to the San Bernardino sheriff’s report – deputies responded to a disturbance at the Vons in Yucca Valley and learned that a female employee was standing near the front of the store when the suspect, 20 year old Jaheum Allen, walked past and made threatening statements. The suspect, who is also an employee, was also observed by the witness standing outside the store holding a knife.
CA college killing suspect wrote about troubles with co-workers
A man accused of intentionally hitting and killing a former co-worker with his car at a Southern California community college called the victim out by name in a social media post in which he claimed he was treated unfairly while he worked at the school, according to a news report.
Suspect charged in connection with $4.17M drug bust in Compton
A 32-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills. In addition to the fentanyl, more than 5.5 pounds of tar heroin, 10 kilograms of powder cocaine and...
Vehicle Allegedly Involved in Fatal Collision with Bicyclist, Crashes Again
Chino Hills, San Bernardino County, CA: A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle that was allegedly involved in the incident and located about a mile away involved in another traffic collision in the city of Chino Hills Sunday night. Chino Valley Fire Department responded to a traffic collision...
18 arrests made in alleged theft ring in Los Angeles
Los Angeles police say they have broken up an organized theft ring consisting of 18 people between the ages of 18 to 20. Investigators say the group would walk into stores in groups wearing hoodies and masks and race out with arms full of merchandise. The group is suspected in 4 thefts, stealing $23,000 worth of goods, on Thursday and Friday. The same ring also may be responsible for $90,000 in stolen goods in 14 other recent robberies, according to authorities.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
foxla.com
Law enforcement officer possibly exposed to fentanyl in Norwalk
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A law enforcement officer was taken to the hospital after a possible case of fentanyl exposure in Norwalk. An officer from a department in Orange County happened to be in Norwalk to follow up on a robbery at a business earlier Friday. That law enforcement officer found the suspect vehicle and took two suspects into custody.
Robbery Suspect in Custody After Allegedly Shooting at Deputies
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Lancaster deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were working a containment set up for a robbery suspect who allegedly shot… Read more "Robbery Suspect in Custody After Allegedly Shooting at Deputies"
Fontana Herald News
Arson suspect is shot to death by San Bernardino Police Department officer
An arson suspect was shot to death by a San Bernardino Police Department officer during an incident on Nov. 30, police said. The incident took place at about 10:42 p.m. at 1464 W. Union Street, where two uniformed officers responded to an arson. A reporting party had advised dispatch that there was a male setting fire to a palm tree at a vacant residence.
One dead, 2 hospitalized after possible fentanyl use at MoVal hotel
A man died and two women were hospitalized today after possibly ingesting fentanyl in a Moreno Valley hotel room. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics were sent to the Best Western Hotel & Suites in the 24800 block of Elder Avenue.
1 arrested, 2 sought as fleeing thieves leave scene of fatal car crash in West Covina: Police
A fleeing thief was involved in a Thursday night crash in West Covina that resulted in a man’s death, and while he is in custody, two others are still at large, police said. The collision at Sunset and Cameron Avenues was reported at about 9:10 p.m., and when West Covina Police Department officers arrived, they […]
Man killed by San Bernardino Police after allegedly charging officers with wooden bludgeon
A man was shot and killed by police after allegedly charging at officers with a wooden bludgeon in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The suspect, Delfino Avila, was killed at the scene, confirmed San Bernardino Police. Officers responded to reports of suspected arson at a vacant home near 1464 Union St. around 10:42 p.m. The suspect […]
Riverside County man arrested for stabbing mother, nearly killing her
A man wanted for severely stabbing his elderly mother has been caught and arrested in San Diego County on Sunday. The suspect, Pascual Carlos, 51, allegedly stabbed his 74-year-old mother nearly to death on Sept. 28, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a stabbing near the 300 Block of South Kirby […]
Sylmar man sentenced to 89 years to life in prison for fatally shooting bystander in Downtown parking lot
Thomas McCreary, 46, was convicted of murder by a jury on Aug. 3. The post Sylmar man sentenced to 89 years to life in prison for fatally shooting bystander in Downtown parking lot appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
$4 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - More than $4 million worth of illegal drugs including fentanyl and ecstasy pills were seized in Compton Tuesday, according to authorities. The drugs were discovered at a home in the 100 block of South Willow Avenue. A search warrant at the home resulted in the seizure of...
newsantaana.com
Westminster gang member arrested after a probation check reveals guns, ammo and body armor
A few weeks ago, the Westminster Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Gang Enforcement (C.A.G.E.) Team, conducted a probation check on the residence of a documented gang member. Upon arrival, three individuals fled the location, but with the assistance of Garden Grove Police and Fountain Valley Police, all three suspects were...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash
COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
