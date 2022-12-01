ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

krcgtv.com

Man found guilty of 2019 Miller County murder

LACLEDE COUNTY — A Laclede County jury found a man guilty of First-Degree Murder, Armed Criminal Action, and Abandonment of a Corpse on December 2nd. According to a Facebook post on Sunday from Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey, the jury found Christopher W. English guilty of causing the death of Aaron Brantley in Miller County on February 8, 2019, by shooting him with a gun “after deliberation” and then abandoning the corpse.
foxla.com

Dog dragged by driver in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif - A dog is recovering at the vet after it was allegedly dragged by a driver in Apple Valley. It happened Friday around 8 a.m. near the area of Milpas Drive and Desert View Road. According to an Instagram post from Tammy Jarrard, she was driving along Milpas when another driver stopped her and told her that a driver up ahead in a white Chevrolet Tahoe was dragging a dog, and that she was calling 911.
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley man arrested for suspected terrorist threats at grocery store

A Yucca Valley man was arrested on Thursday, December 1st for suspicion of terrorist threats against a supermarket employee. According to the San Bernardino sheriff’s report – deputies responded to a disturbance at the Vons in Yucca Valley and learned that a female employee was standing near the front of the store when the suspect, 20 year old Jaheum Allen, walked past and made threatening statements. The suspect, who is also an employee, was also observed by the witness standing outside the store holding a knife.
HeySoCal

Suspect charged in connection with $4.17M drug bust in Compton

A 32-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection with a massive drug seizure at a Compton home that included six kilograms of suspected powder fentanyl and more than 250,000 suspected fentanyl pills. In addition to the fentanyl, more than 5.5 pounds of tar heroin, 10 kilograms of powder cocaine and...
CBS LA

18 arrests made in alleged theft ring in Los Angeles

Los Angeles police say they have broken up an organized theft ring consisting of 18 people between the ages of 18 to 20.  Investigators say the group would walk into stores in groups wearing hoodies and masks and race out with arms full of merchandise. The group is suspected in 4 thefts, stealing $23,000 worth of goods, on Thursday and Friday. The same ring also may be responsible for $90,000 in stolen goods in 14 other recent robberies, according to authorities. 
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
foxla.com

Law enforcement officer possibly exposed to fentanyl in Norwalk

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A law enforcement officer was taken to the hospital after a possible case of fentanyl exposure in Norwalk. An officer from a department in Orange County happened to be in Norwalk to follow up on a robbery at a business earlier Friday. That law enforcement officer found the suspect vehicle and took two suspects into custody.
Fontana Herald News

Arson suspect is shot to death by San Bernardino Police Department officer

An arson suspect was shot to death by a San Bernardino Police Department officer during an incident on Nov. 30, police said. The incident took place at about 10:42 p.m. at 1464 W. Union Street, where two uniformed officers responded to an arson. A reporting party had advised dispatch that there was a male setting fire to a palm tree at a vacant residence.
KTLA

Riverside County man arrested for stabbing mother, nearly killing her

A man wanted for severely stabbing his elderly mother has been caught and arrested in San Diego County on Sunday. The suspect, Pascual Carlos, 51, allegedly stabbed his 74-year-old mother nearly to death on Sept. 28, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a stabbing near the 300 Block of South Kirby […]
foxla.com

$4 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - More than $4 million worth of illegal drugs including fentanyl and ecstasy pills were seized in Compton Tuesday, according to authorities. The drugs were discovered at a home in the 100 block of South Willow Avenue. A search warrant at the home resulted in the seizure of...
newsantaana.com

Westminster gang member arrested after a probation check reveals guns, ammo and body armor

A few weeks ago, the Westminster Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Gang Enforcement (C.A.G.E.) Team, conducted a probation check on the residence of a documented gang member. Upon arrival, three individuals fled the location, but with the assistance of Garden Grove Police and Fountain Valley Police, all three suspects were...
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash

COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...

