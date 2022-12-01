YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The average gas prices in Arizona has fallen 19.1 cents per gallon since last week. From a GasBuddy survey, the overall price stands at $3.87/g. Also, prices in Arizona are 36.8 cents per gallon lower than last month, but 12.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

6 HOURS AGO