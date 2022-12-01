Read full article on original website
Arizona’s four food banks get major boost as demand soars
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's four regional food banks are partnering with Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) to restock the shelves this holiday season. Overall, St. Mary's Food Bank, United Food Bank, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, and the Yuma Community Food Bank reported a rising demand for their services.
GasBuddy releases gas price update for the state of Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The average gas prices in Arizona has fallen 19.1 cents per gallon since last week. From a GasBuddy survey, the overall price stands at $3.87/g. Also, prices in Arizona are 36.8 cents per gallon lower than last month, but 12.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Snowstorm hits Northern California, mix of rain, snow and thunder
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (NBC) - A winter storm is hitting northern California bringing a mixed bag of rain, snow and thunderstorms. Skiers at heavenly mountain ski resort wasted no time hitting the slopes. According to the resort, there are 41 trails open so far, which is about 35% of the...
