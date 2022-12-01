Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
atozsports.com
Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.
Kickoff Time Announced: Georgia vs Ohio State in the Peach Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff for the first time. They'll take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
