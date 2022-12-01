ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Vols’ Josh Heupel and Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel and UT athletic director Danny White have every right to be furious after Saturday’s events. USC’s loss to Utah on Friday night and TCU’s loss to Kansas State on Saturday left the door open for a team outside of last week’s top four to crash the College Football Playoff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy