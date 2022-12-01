Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could 5x in 2023
Global-e offers real value for client companies that are looking for new ways to generate sales. Revolve Group stock is using technology to balance costs and growth. Portillo's is a new stock that's performing well and has tons of room to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Is Your Investment Portfolio Down Big? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Brookfield Infrastructure operates an extensive portfolio of various infrastructure assets around the world. Deere is at the top of its game and showing no signs of slowing down. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
If You Bought 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend annually for 60 consecutive years. The company is on track for a seventh consecutive year of revenue growth. Johnson & Johnson will spin off its consumer healthcare segment next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Microsoft and Nvidia have seen triple-digit stock growth in the last five years despite dips in 2022. Microsoft's superpower is the diversity in its business, which has boosted revenue in a year fraught with declines in consumer spending. Meanwhile, Nvidia's quickly growing data center business has excellent long-term prospects. You’re...
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Have Doubled in Less Than 1 Year -- Can They Do It Again?
Celsius is growing at an impressive rate, and growth may be about to get even more impressive. Crocs has a clear path to another double in the next three years, thanks in part to its newly acquired business. Axon Enterprise has recurring revenue, growth opportunities, and financial fortitude, providing a...
Motley Fool
Why Nelnet Stock Jumped 10.6% in November
Nelnet posted strong third-quarter earnings in November and is outperforming most financial stocks year to date. President Biden's debt forgiveness plan was put on hold last month, but it could have an impact on the stock if approved. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why General Electric, Johnson Controls, and Deere Stocks Dropped on Monday
Strong employment numbers last week sparked worries about additional Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. New ISM data Monday is reinforcing those fears among industrial stock investors. Interest rate hikes are one risk. Valuation is another. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why UPS Stock Is Down Today
UPS shares have largely tracked the market in 2022, with investors watching closely to see what higher interest rates will mean for economic activity. Fresh data suggesting that inflation is still an issue has the markets worried the Fed will not pause anytime soon. UPS does best when the economy...
Motley Fool
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft is reportedly raising some video game prices for 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Is AbbVie Stock a Smart Contrarian Pick for 2023?
AbbVie faces a significant revenue decline next year as Humira battles biosimilar rivals in the U.S. However, the company's prospects beyond 2023 appear to be quite good. Buying AbbVie stock actually might not be as contrarian as it seems. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today
A strong services PMI hit growth stocks hard today. The strong data was surprising, given that several cloud software companies gave cautious outlooks this earnings season. Slowing growth and higher rates are an adverse combination for software stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Agenus Rose 12.5% on Friday
A financial advisory firm bought 10,013 shares of Agenus on Friday. It has collaborative partnerships with several larger pharmaceutical companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again
Beijing and Shenzhen both relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend. While not all Chinese stocks gained today, Lufax, EHang, and Tuya jumped this morning. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why ASML, Applied Materials, and Lam Research Rallied in November
ASML held its Investor Day, at which it increased its long-term outlook. Applied Materials delivered better-than-expected earnings and guidance. Warren Buffett bought into the semiconductor sector for the first time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Why Taboola Stock Skyrocketed This Week
A major online publisher chose Taboola to power its digital ad platform. The deal comes at a time when marketers are desperately searching for new ad formats. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Does Alphabet (Google) Have 2 Different Ticker Symbols?
Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Block, and Zillow Group and has the following options: short January 2024 $200 calls on Block. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Block, Meta Platforms, Twilio, Under Armour, and Zillow Group. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway, and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Comments / 0