Deion Sanders’ first message to Colorado players: I will replace you

Deion Sanders made a strong first impression after meeting with his new Colorado players. Right away, Deion Sanders told the Colorado football team that things will be different now. The greatest cornerback of all time is leaving HBCU powerhouse Jackson State to take over one of the worst programs in...
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
FanSided

3 best transfer destinations for Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei

Former five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Clemson. Perhaps a change of scenery will do Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei a world of good?. The former five-star quarterback from Bellflower, California committed to play for Dabo Swinney across the country. While he was tabbed...
FanSided

Bengals safety flops, fakes injury to avoid penalty vs Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals got away with an impressive flop and fake injury to avoid a penalty in the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday. What do you do when you are about to have 13 players on the field on defense? Fake an injury, of course. That’s exactly what Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III appeared to do during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash against the Bengals.
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons have Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded player

Forget being the best player at his position, Atlanta Falcons offensive guard, Chris Lindstrom has officially become one of the best players in the entire NFL. He has been the leader of an offensive line that is springing holes open for a Falcons running game that is better than it has been in decades. He deserves more credit for the impact he is having on this team.
FanSided

Updated College Football Playoff rankings: Does Georgia routing LSU affect Alabama?

Georgia took LSU to the woodshed in the SEC Championship Game, but does that have any effect on Alabama in the College Football Playoff rankings?. Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs came into the SEC Championship Game as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. But after some pedestrian showings, many wondered if they would be able to flip the switch and make a statement against LSU.
FanSided

Pros and cons of 49ers signing Baker Mayfield to save their season

The Carolina Panthers releasing Baker Mayfield could save the San Francisco 49ers’ season. With Baker Mayfield being released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, this leaves open an intriguing possibility for the NFC-contending San Francisco 49ers to put in a claim. While San Francisco improved to 8-4 on the...
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes credits Joe Burrow with why the Bengals have Chiefs number

It was a rematch of the 2021 AFC Championship Game. And it was a major case of déjà vu for the Kansas City Chiefs, who fell to the Bengals once again. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took a five-game winning streak into Cincinnati on Sunday. Andy Reid’s club left the Queen City on the short end of a 27-24 score. And for the third time in as many games against the Bengals dating back to 2021, the Chiefs owned a lead.
FanSided

