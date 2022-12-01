Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Three suspects arrested in connection with August murder of Paul Billion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After months of unanswered questions, three people have been arrested in connection with a Sioux Falls homicide. Police arrested Gbo Wesfort Yuoh, Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley in connection with the August murder of Paul Billion. All three are charged with 1st degree murder and burglary. Yuoh is also facing a charge for grand theft.
KELOLAND TV
kelo.com
KELOLAND TV
Putting the hammer down on construction site thieves
HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — This week’s arrest of a suspect in a Sioux Falls construction theft underscores the importance of security at building sites. Police say Jerry Hood may be tied to at least 16 construction site thefts. You could say thieves are a built-in hazard of the...
2 arrested for burglaries in 3 SD counties
Two South Dakota men are behind bars in connection to burglaries in three different counties.
amazingmadison.com
Arrests made in connection with burglaries in Brookings and other communities
Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries in Brookings, as well as Brandon and Elk Point. The Brookings burglaries occurred on November 11th. Video surveillance from local community members showed a maroon SUV was likely involved. The suspects also used credit cards in Minnesota that were stolen in...
kscj.com
TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES
TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
kiwaradio.com
Icy street in Sioux Falls cause fire, domino-effect of vehicle collisions
Sioux Falls, South Dakota — An icy street caused several headaches Wednesday in Sioux Falls. KELO Radio reports shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to a house along 19th Street near Southeastern Avenue in Sioux Falls for a report of a garbage truck that hit a power pole, which landed on top of a house and started a small fire.
KELOLAND TV
q957.com
Multi-state investigation leads to the arrest of two South Dakota men
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An investigation between authorities in Minnesota and 3 South Dakota counties led to the arrest of two men. In a press release, The Brookings Police Department says officers were investigating multiple burglaries when they noticed a vehicle that was also present at burglaries that occurred in Brandon and Elk Point.
kfgo.com
OSHA probes worker’s death at Sioux Falls packaging facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed Friday that it is investigating a death that occurred at a Sioux Falls packaging facility earlier this week. OSHA spokesperson Scott Allen said investigators were speaking with employees and the owner of Bell Inc. to determine what happened...
drgnews.com
Eagle Butte woman indicted for Larceny
A federal grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to charge a 35 year old Eagle Butte woman with Larceny. Sophie Little Wounded, also known as Sophie Dupris, pleaded not guilty. The Indictment alleges that between October 8, 2022, and October 19, 2022, Little Wounded unlawfully took and carried...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man arrested after ramming into police vehicle
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a Sioux Falls man on Tuesday for aggravated assault and drug charges. Detectives were in an unmarked patrol car, when they saw the suspect getting into a car. He was a parole absconder. The police used their vehicle to block the suspect,...
kynt1450.com
City of Yankton Employee of the Year
On Friday night, the City of Yankton held their Holiday Party, where the 10th annual City Employee of the Year was announced. This year’s award goes to Officer Jen Keithel (Kigh’-tel) of the Yankton Police Department. Keitel describes how she feels about receiving this award…. Keitel talks about...
KELOLAND TV
Driver falls asleep, rolls pickup near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — A driver walked away with minor injuries after a rollover crash near Chancellor Thursday morning. Around 2:30, crews responded to a call north of town. The driver of this pickup reportedly fell asleep while driving, entered the ditch before jumping across the creek, planting the front end in the opposite bank, and rolling the pickup end over end.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls City Council rides with transportation board
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Transportation will be shuttled through the Sioux Falls City Council meeting. On the agenda will be the establishment of an active Transportation Board. The purpose of the Sioux Falls Active Transportation Board is to advise the city council, city departments, and city boards regarding...
kelo.com
Victim identified in fatal semi vs pedestrian accident along Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when...
KELOLAND TV
Homicide arrest; SDSU advances in FCS playoffs; Empty the Shelters event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police have arrested three people in connection with a summertime homicide in central Sioux Falls. Police say the arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion.
