Georgia and Michigan are back in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season. The two undefeated teams in college football unsurprisingly snagged the top two spots in the final College Football Playoff rankings on Sunday. No. 1 Georgia will play No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

1 DAY AGO