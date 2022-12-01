Read full article on original website
Related
cw39.com
Texas Secretary of State resigns from role
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Secretary of State John Scott announced Monday he is resigning from his office, effective at the end of the year. Scott began his tenure as Texas secretary of state in October 2021, following an appointment from Gov. Greg Abbott. In his announcement, Scott said he...
cw39.com
These are the most popular Texas-made beers in Texas, Spec’s says
(NEXSTAR) — Texas-based liquor chain Spec’s — which you may recognize by its bespectacled rabbit mascot — recently released its list of the 10 most popular Texas-made beers at its stores. In no particular order, here’s Spec’s most popular local brews, including a bit about each....
cw39.com
Christmas traditions you may only understand if you’re from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The season of Christmas may bring to mind images of a winter wonderland, fireplaces and warm sweaters – but here in Texas, Christmas looks a little different. Christmas Food. A regular appearance on Christmas Eve in Texas is a plate of tamales. This dish...
cw39.com
Report names best rooftop bars in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — A dive bar or a club can both be a good time for a night out, but sometimes you’re looking for a change of scenery. If it’s a view you’re after, a rooftop bar is the spot to be. With New Year’s celebrations looming, do you know where to go?
cw39.com
What Texas is doing to save pregnant women’s lives, why some say we need more data
AUSTIN (Nexstar)— It’s more dangerous and deadly to be a new mother in Texas compared to many other states. Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) released a new report detailing the state’s efforts to save pregnant women’s lives. Nakeenya Wilson is a long-time advocate, spreading awareness...
cw39.com
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets. Further, the case illustrates how police can use a new Texas law, which took effect in January. On Nov....
Comments / 0