Read full article on original website
Related
stoughtonnews.com
Dane County equity grants announced
Dane County has awarded $55,000 to six area organizations as its 2022 Partners in Equity – Racial Equity & Social Justice grant recipients. According to a Monday, Dec. 5 county news release, the Tamara D. Grigsby Office of Equity and Inclusion’s 2022 Partners in Equity (PIE) Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) grants, announced by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, are intended to address systemic racial inequities in areas related to criminal justice: health (including pandemic health related responses), education, employment and criminal justice.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton recognized as national renewable energy leader
The Grinch isn’t the only thing that’s green this season. It seems that Stoughton residents have stepped up their game when it comes to using “green” energy, according to a recent national study that showed an increase in the city’s top-10 national ranking. According to...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Community Calendar
Stoughton Area Senior Center, 248 W. Main St. Join Dan Connery, Dane County Veterans Service Director, from the Dane County Veterans Service Office for a Veterans benefits presentation. He will talk about service-connected disability compensation, needs-based VA pension, eligibility for VA health care, and more. This will include an update on the recently passed PACT Act. Dan will also save time for Q&A and will make appointments as needed. RSVP by calling 608-873-8585.
stoughtonnews.com
SHS annual Madrigal Dinner set for Dec. 10-11
The calendar has turned to December, which means it’s time for the Stoughton High School choir program’s annual Madrigal Dinner. People are invited to come and enjoy some holiday cheer at the two-night event - set for 6-9:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11 at the high school. The annual creates...
stoughtonnews.com
Richard Proctor
Richard "Rick" Proctor, 76, Madison, formerly of Stoughton died on Tuesday, Nov.29, 2022 at Lake Mills Health Services after a long illness. Rick was born on February 21, 1946 in Chicago, the son of the late Richard B. and Arline (Grigsby) Proctor. Rick graduated from Lyons Township High School LaGrange,...
stoughtonnews.com
Legion ‘Breakfast with Santa’ is Dec. 11
The Sons of The American Legion Squadron 59 Invites the public to its Sixth Annual Breakfast With Santa, set for 7:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at American Legion Post 59, located at 803 N. Page St. in Stoughton. The breakfast menu is: scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, French toast,...
stoughtonnews.com
Girls hockey: Stoughton Icebergs fall to Badger Lightning in Badger Conference opener
The Stoughton Icebergs girls hockey co-op dropped its Badger Conference opener to the Badger Lightning 4-0 on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Mandt Community Center. Stoughton co-op (1-5, 0-1 Badger Conference) also lost to Central Wisconsin 7-0 on Friday, Dec. 2, at Mandt Community Center. Lightning 4, Icebergs 0. Badger...
Comments / 0