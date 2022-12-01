It's tournament time! Here's what you need to know for this weekend's top basketball games

Read full article on original website
KRGV
PSJA North Raiders head to regional finals in Corpus Christi
A send-off was made Saturday for the last Valley football team standing. The PSJA North Raiders are heading off to Corpus Christi for the regional finals at the Buccaneer Stadium. A win for the Raiders would make them the first Valley team to qualify for the state semifinals in 19...
KIII TV3
Veterans Memorial heading to state semifinal after sending PSJA North home in 20-14 final
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — -First 4th round appearance in school history for the Raiders. -Vets off the top from near the 50, QB finds #2 Christian Sabsook in traffic who makes one heck of a catch. TD Vets, first numbers on the board, 7-0, Vets. -Then PSJA north clapping...
KIII TV3
State Qtrs: Miracle play pushes Refugio past Shiner; Flour Bluff, Calallen fall
Refugio got a play of the year candidate on 4th and 12 to save its season. Flour Bluff fell late to Liberty Hill and Boerne put Calallen away early over in SA.
Unsightly scene at Cole Park according to resident
Tourists and locals enjoy the sights and sounds of the environment, but when nature calls and a portable toilet is the closest option, would you take a chance?
kurv.com
Trial Set For Harlingen Man In Corpus Christi Woman’s Murder
A Harlingen man will stand trial early next year for the shooting death of a Corpus Christi woman more than three years ago. A February trial date was set for 47-year-old Anthony Eliff after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Elyn Loera. Loera was killed...
kwhi.com
CORPUS CHRISTI WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY
Giving a fictitious name did not help a Corpus Christi woman Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 8:50, Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female on location who provided a fictitious name. The female was positively identified as Alexandra Saldana, 24 of Corpus Christi, and was found to have a parole warrant out for her arrest. Saldana was taken into custody for the warrant as well as Failure to ID by a Fugitive Giving False Info.
'Gunfight' in Corpus Christi leaves police officer, suspect shot
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer and a suspected car thief shot each other in a gunfight following a car chase, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. Three suspects have been arrested. "The suspect engaged in a gunfight with our officer," said Chief Mike Markle....
KRGV
Harlingen man pleads not guilty in connection with death of missing Corpus Christi woman
Three years after the disappearance of a Corpus Christi woman, the Harlingen man accused of causing her death now has a trial date set. Anthony Eliff, 47, will go to trial on Feb. 13, 2023, in connection with the shooting death of Elyn Loera. Eliff pleaded not guilty to murder...
Alice Walmart evacuated after bomb threat is reported to police
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bomb threat has closed the Walmart in Alice. The call came in from a male voice at around 2:15 p.m., said Alice Police Department Chief Eden Garcia. Police responded to the store and evacuated shoppers while Corpus Christi Police Department, Kleberg, and Nueces County...
YAHOO!
Corpus Christi police arrest five women on illegal gambling charges
Five women were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling after Corpus Christi police served search warrants on two Southside businesses on Tuesday. After receiving a tip of illegal gambling at a business at the 5000 block of Saratoga Boulevard, the police department's Narcotics and Vice Investigations Division obtained warrants for two adjacent businesses.
14 migrants found in U-Haul in Orange Grove, police say
ORANGE GROVE, Texas — 14 migrants who were in the country illegally were discovered in the back of a U-Haul van during an Orange Grove traffic stop Thursday night, according to the Orange Grove Police Department. A post from the department on social media said OGPD officer Matteo Karstedt...
Nueces County's $900K auxiliary court works to quickly clear case backlog
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State's Office of Court Administration sent Nueces County $900,000 to run an auxiliary court to clear out the backlog of criminal cases slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic. The court focuses on clearing out the criminal-case backlog in district courts that are at least...
Nueces County traffic stop turns into largest liquid fentanyl drug bust in US history
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A traffic stop on Interstate 77 just south of Robstown on Wednesday morning has turned into a history-making drug bust. Authorities stopped a vehicle that had the largest amount of liquid fentanyl ever seized in the United States. This was also the first time liquid...
History Making Drug Bust Made Just Outside of Robstown
A traffic stop on Interstate 77 just south of Robstown on Wednesday has turned into a history-making drug bust and for the first time, liquid fentanyl has been found in Nueces County. Authorities stopped a vehicle that had the largest amount of liquid fentanyl ever seized in the United States as reported by KIIITV.COM.
