Roadwork planned on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County
Dec. 5—Allentown-based PennDOT Engineering District 5 officials announced the following roadwork projects for this week in Schuylkill County:. —Crack sealing from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday on Interstate 81 north in Mahanoy Twp. between Exit 124 (Route 61) and Exit 131 (Route 54), with lane restrictions. —Crack...
Fugitive sought: Man fails to begin serving prison sentence
Dec. 4—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to report to prison last month as ordered. Detectives said Johnny Baker failed to surrender at the Schuylkill County Prison on Nov. 18...
Boondocks open for business
Dec. 4—SUNBURY — The owners of Boondocks Wood Fired Grill want people to come and try the food because they say customers will be pleasantly surprised. Owner Michael Heaps said he was working as a chef in Wilmington, Delaware, and when he heard from family members back in the Valley that The Den was closing and was for sale, it was the right opportunity to come to Pennsylvania and check things out.
Man dies in crash in Porter Twp.
Dec. 4—A man was killed in a crash Saturday on Route 125 in Porter Twp., according to state police at Schuylkill Haven. According to police, the crash occurred at 12:03 a.m. on 460 Main St., also known as Route 125. The man was driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma north and failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed over the double yellow line and hit a 2022 Mack Truck going south. The impact caused the Toyota to be pushed backwards into the southbound lane, where it stopped along with the truck. The driver of the truck was not injured, police said. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Former inmate talks about lifesaving recovery
Dec. 4—Stacy Parisella said she owes her life to the Northumberland County Drug Treatment Court team. Parisella, whose drug problems started when she was a junior in high school, was forging prescription pills to feed her opioid addiction for nearly a decade and found herself in jail twice. While she was enrolled in the drug treatment court from 2012 to 2014, her father got sick and died on Jan. 6, 2014.
Name of man killed in Porter Twp. crash released
Dec. 5—Schuylkill County Coroner Dr. David J. Moylan III identified the man who died in a crash Saturday on Route 125 in Porter Twp. Justin Witmer, 20, died of effects of blunt force trauma to the chest and right leg, Moylan said Sunday. The manner of death was ruled...
Bloomsburg 47, Southern Columbia 24
Dec. 4—SELINSGROVE — In the first of what could be four meetings this season, Bloomsburg ran away from Southern Columbia in the second quarter of the Angela Wolfe-Royalty Memorial Tournament championship game, beating the Tigers 47-24 on Saturday. Madeline Evans scored 11 points, Bryn Zentner added 10, and...
Peanut Bar transformed into speakeasy for local documentary shoot [Spotlight]
Dec. 4—Schott Productions recently teamed up with Michael Leifer to create a speakeasy at The Peanut Bar in downtown Reading to film scenes for a documentary short film on the history of Reading and Berks County called "From the River." Leifer's grandfather and grandmother ran the Central Café, a...
