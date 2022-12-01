Dec. 4—A man was killed in a crash Saturday on Route 125 in Porter Twp., according to state police at Schuylkill Haven. According to police, the crash occurred at 12:03 a.m. on 460 Main St., also known as Route 125. The man was driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma north and failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed over the double yellow line and hit a 2022 Mack Truck going south. The impact caused the Toyota to be pushed backwards into the southbound lane, where it stopped along with the truck. The driver of the truck was not injured, police said. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

1 DAY AGO