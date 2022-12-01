Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Long Beach woman held up at gunpoint in front of 3 kids in home invasion robbery
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The search is on for three suspects after a woman was held up at gunpoint in front of her three children during a home invasion robbery in Long Beach overnight. Officers with the Long Beach Police Department were called to the 2000 block of Beverly Plaza...
2 different Starbucks locations in Covina area burglarized, safe stolen at 1 location, police say
Police are investigating burglaries at two different Starbucks locations in the Covina area.
Mother, children held at gunpoint during Long Beach home-invasion robbery
A mother and three children were held at gunpoint during a home-invasion robbery in Long Beach late Sunday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. when investigators say three men entered an apartment in the 2000 block of North Beverly Plaza, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed. One of the suspects held the mother at […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in fatal Inglewood crash
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness...
KTLA.com
2 police officers taken to hospital after crash in Crenshaw area
Three people were transported to the hospital, including two police officers, after a crash in the Crenshaw area. Calls about the incident, which occurred in the 3900 block of Hillcrest Drive, came in at around 5 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least one...
'You know who you are': Family of woman killed in Watts hit-and-run wants driver to come forward
The family of an 89-year-old woman who was killed during a hit-and-run crash in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts is calling for justice as a search for the driver is underway.
KTLA.com
1 dead, several hospitalized after mass overdose in Moreno Valley
One person died and three others were hospitalized after an apparent mass overdose at a home in Moreno Valley Saturday evening. Authorities responded to the home in the 23000 block of Elyce Court around 7:30 p.m. on a report of “multiple subjects unresponsive,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.
2urbangirls.com
Argument leads to man being shot in front of LA area bar
LA MIRADA, Calif. – A man was shot while arguing with another man in front of a bar in La Mirada, authorities said Sunday. The shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries and the suspect was last seen driving away in a gray sedan, according to a watch sergeant at the sheriff’s Norwalk station.
Man who died near parking structure in Anaheim identified as OC school principal
According to police, it is not known if he jumped or fell from a parking structure in Anaheim, but police believe he died by suicide.
Man killed by San Bernardino Police after allegedly charging officers with wooden bludgeon
A man was shot and killed by police after allegedly charging at officers with a wooden bludgeon in San Bernardino on Wednesday. The suspect, Delfino Avila, was killed at the scene, confirmed San Bernardino Police. Officers responded to reports of suspected arson at a vacant home near 1464 Union St. around 10:42 p.m. The suspect […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in Covina crash
COVINA – A woman died Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash in Covina that sent two people to a hospital. Twenty-four-year-old La Puente resident Arcely Echeverria was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. The crash at North Grand Avenue and East Toni Drive occurred about 7:30...
foxla.com
18 arrested for organized retail thefts across LA County
LOS ANGELES - Police arrested 18 suspects in connection with four organized retail clothing thefts valued at about $23,000, authorities said Saturday. The suspects, between the ages of 15 and 20, faced charges of organized retail theft and grand theft, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects live throughout the city and county of Los Angeles.
LAPD Arrests 18 Suspects in Organized Retail Thefts
Police arrested 18 suspects in connection with four organized retail clothing thefts valued at about $23,000, authorities said today.
signalscv.com
One dead in solo crash
A solo vehicle crash near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday ended up being fatal, according to Lt. Dan Wolanski, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Wolanski also confirmed the person who died was a female, but could...
orangecountytribune.com
One man killed in traffic crash
An early morning traffic collision in Westminster Sunday (today) killed one person and sent the other to the hospital. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, the crash was reported at around 1:14 a.m. in the 15500 block of Magnolia Street (near McFadden Avenue). Responding officers, along with units...
18-year-old man shot, wounded by Anaheim Police officer at large house party
An 18-year-old man was shot and wounded by an officer with the Anaheim Police Department while authorities were investigating a previous shooting at a house party. Officers responded to the 900 block of South Sherill Street at about 10:25 p.m. after they received reports of shots fired, according to a news release from APD. As […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA
LOS ANGELES – An 89-year-old woman killed by a vehicle in the South Los Angeles area was publicly identified Saturday. Marie Alexander was a Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office. She died on a street from blunt trauma. Alexander was struck about 11:10 p.m. Thursday at...
2urbangirls.com
One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A person was killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Westminster, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 1:15 a.m. to the area of McFadden Avenue and Magnolia Street, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. One person was pronounced dead...
1 arrested, 2 sought as fleeing thieves leave scene of fatal car crash in West Covina: Police
A fleeing thief was involved in a Thursday night crash in West Covina that resulted in a man’s death, and while he is in custody, two others are still at large, police said. The collision at Sunset and Cameron Avenues was reported at about 9:10 p.m., and when West Covina Police Department officers arrived, they […]
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
