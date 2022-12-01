'I'm not leaving': UC football players use 'Wolf of Wall Street' clip to pledge commitment

Read full article on original website
College football hot seat tracker: Cincinnati hires Scott Satterfield away from Louisville
Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
Report: Bearcats Offered Head Football Coaching Position
Cincinnati is narrowing in on its next head coach.
Ben Minich on In-Home Visit, Early Enrollment & More
On Saturday, Irish Illustrated reconnected with Notre Dame commit Ben Minich. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and an assistant coach stopped by his home in Cincinnati on Friday. This came a week after Minich wrapped up his senior season in a semifinal loss to a program that features another athlete committed to Notre Dame.
Cincinnati introduces Scott Satterfield as next head football coach
CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati has introduced former University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the next Bearcat football coach. Watch the full press conference in the video player below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Report: Bearcats Hiring Head Football Coach From Rival School
Cincinnati has found its successor for Luke Fickell.
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss at Xavier
CINCINNATI — Following WVU’s 84-74 loss to Xavier on Saturday night, WVU head coach Bob Huggins and bigs Tre Mitchell and Jimmy Bell talked about what went wrong. Huggins talked about the missed shots down the stretch while the players talked about the fouling during the game.
Twitter Reaction: West Virginia Basketball Fading in Loss to Xavier Divides Fans
A game with hype and so much hope ended with a loss to Xavier for Bob Huggins’ team. As expected, Mountaineer Nation was more than willing to offer their thoughts about West Virginia fading down the stretch in the game and squandering a chance at a big win. Some ficuses on the potential this team is still showing while others are now worried they got their hopes up only to be let down. A Mountaineer still waiting to get on the floor with his team even weighed in on the game.
Report: UC Down To Two Head Coach Candidates, Major Name Out Of Running
Cincinnati is keeping most of their coaching info under wraps in this cycle.
Report: UC Guard Out Indefinitely With Broken Foot, Bryant Missing Six Players
The Bearcats face the Bulldogs at noon ET on Sunday.
Reports: Cincinnati hiring Louisville's Scott Satterfield to replace Luke Fickell
Cincinnati has reportedly made a surprise hire to replace Luke Fickell. According to multiple reports, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield is set to be the Bearcats’ next coach. The Cardinals went 7-5 in 2022 and are set to play Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17. The move to...
Jeff Brohm on the move? Social media reacts to key job opening up via coaching carousel
Jeff Brohm has produced a strong tenure in West Lafayette, going 36-34 overall and producing back-to-back 8-win seasons for Purdue. However, one key job opening up has lit a fire on social media. Early Monday morning, Cincinnati announced Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the new head coach of the...
43 years ago, 11 killed at The Who concert in Cincinnati
On Dec. 3, 1979, an eagerly awaited concert by the British rock band The Who was transformed by tragedy, as 11 people were killed in a mad scramble by thousands of fans trying to get into Cincinnati’s riverfront coliseum. Three of those killed had attended the same high school...
Ginn and Glenville finally capture OHSAA title
CANTON, Ohio — For the first time in the 51-year history of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoff tournament a Cleveland Metropolitan School has won a state title. Glenville earned that accolade by defeating Wyoming 26-6 to capture the Division IV crown. What You Need To Know.
Boys Varsity Basketball beats Hamilton 64 – 40
Middies win the home opener against rival Hamilton. Middletown was led by Jeremiah Landers with 22 points and Izaiah Day with 18 points.
Reports of an assault with injuries on McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on McMicken Avenue in. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Wyoming's Defensive Coordinator big reason for success
CINCINNATI — Wyoming High School is back in the Division IV state finals after losing in the semifinals the past three years. They’re hoping to repeat the form that won them the trophy in 2018. What You Need To Know. Wyoming tied a school record from 1962 with...
Friday NKY HS round-up: Simon Kenton boys win rivalry game
County rivals Simon Kenton and Dixie Heights met seeking their first win of the season. The Pioneers (1-1) built the lead in the first half and held off the host Colonels (0-2), 50-42. Both teams tried to be balanced offensively. Junior guard Travis Krohman and senior center Gabe Dynes led...
Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
