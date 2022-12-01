Read full article on original website
Related
ADVA and One Finance Team on Egyptian BNPL Offering
One Finance and ADVA have partnered to expand consumer financing in Egypt. The two digital lending platforms announced the partnership on Monday (Dec. 5) in a press release that said the arrangement would facilitate payment plans across eight categories: finishing, education, health, travel, car maintenance, weddings and insurance. “We are...
What’s Top of Mind for FinTechs? Getting Profitable, Says Payments CEO
With the new year comes new expectations for FinTech firms. The hype cycle of 2021 has resolved — dissolved might be the better word — in the face of falling FinTech valuations, giving way in the harsh climate of 2022 to a more grounded approach to building digital finance businesses on more than big dreams and iffy propositions.
NRS Launches B2B eCommerce Platform for Independent Retailers
National Retail Solutions (NRS) has launched a B2B eCommerce platform for independent retailers. The new NRS B2B Marketplace brings together wholesale distributors and suppliers and the owner-operated convenience stores, bodegas, liquor stores and tobacco stores that use NRS’ point-of-sale (POS) network, NRS said in a Monday (Dec. 5) press release.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Telecoms Expand Digital Payments’ Reach
Being underbanked or unbanked is a significant disadvantage in modern society, as this locks households out of personal loans, direct deposits, many types of credit payments and a host of other functionalities that much of the world takes for granted. There are 1.7 billion unbanked adults around the world, according to the World Bank.
Zimpler Launches Paylink Solution for Invoice Payments
The Swedish FinTech Zimpler announced the launch of its Paylink solution on Monday (Dec. 5). Joining the ranks of Mastercard’s Pay-by-Link, Zimpler’s new solution allows businesses to send electronic invoices with a payment link attached that enables clients to make payments directly from their bank accounts. In a...
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Stripe Launches Fiat-to-Crypto Widget for Web3 Developers
Payments processor Stripe now offers a widget that provides a fiat-to-crypto onramp. When the new customizable widget is embedded into a decentralized exchange (DEX), non-fungible token (NFT) platform, wallet or decentralized application (dApp), Stripe handles know-your-customer (KYC), payments, fraud and compliance, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) blog post on the company’s website.
Digital Currency Firm Circle Delays Planned IPO
Digital currency firm Circle Internet Financial’s plans to go public have been delayed. The issuer of the USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EUROC) and publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition Corp have mutually agreed to end their proposed business combination, the companies said Monday (Dec. 5) in a press release.
How Digital Payments Solve Bad Retail Experiences
Some of the world’s biggest retailers are experiencing a paradigm shift. They are focusing on user experience in-store as a key feature of their competitiveness not only against each other but against the threat of online shopping. According to a recent PYMNTS and ACI survey, 66% of online grocery shoppers used digital channels because they found it easier and more convenient than shopping in-store. Now retailers are mandated to make physical shopping as easy and convenient as eCommerce.
LatAm’s Booming Digital Economy Gets Lift From New Payments Models
Sometimes coming late to the game has advantages. Latin America provides an ideal use case. As applied to payments, Michael Bilotta, global head of digital goods and services at Worldline told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that digital growth in LatAm countries follows familiar tech paths. So-called “first-iteration platforms” get added...
FinTech Sunbit Lands $250M in Funding
The FinTech Sunbit is looking to expand after receiving $250 million in new funding. The $250 million debt facility comes as consumers are increasingly turning to new payment options such as buy now, pay later (BNPL). “Today it is clearer than ever that Americans require access to better options for...
Modernizing Merchants Look to Boost Experience With Payments and Data
Easier payments and smarter customer data use will anchor the retail industry’s experiential modernization efforts. This, as new PYMNTS research involving major retailers shows a reprioritization of resources toward more seamless omnichannel experiences, especially the largest players. According to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,”...
CE 100 Gains 3.1% as Tencent Leads Payment Names Higher
Connected economy names surged as investors cheered signs of resilient consumer spending. To that end, the CE 100 Index outpaced the broader markets, gaining 3.1% on the week. The Fed played some part here, too, as comments from Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that future rate increases may be on the order of about 50 basis points, which some observers took to mean that inflation may be peaking.
Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers
Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
Insiders Reveal How Telecom Payments Can Boost Banking Access
Individuals with mobile phones outnumber those with bank accounts in the most underbanked regions of the world, offering the telecom industry a prime opportunity to fulfill a vital role. In this month’s “Telecommunications Payments Tracker®,” four telecom providers tell PYMNTS how the industry is ideally positioned to provide financial access to unbanked households.
Airlines and Travel Agencies Ride Tailwind of Payment Choice Online
Increasing optionality in travel payments is helping to keep the sector’s rebound rolling. Al Enes, vice president of gig economy and travel at payments platform Nuvei, told PYMNTS it’s no mystery that two-plus years of pent-up demand was unleashed early in the year and led to year-over-year increases in air traffic. Payment options play a crucial role in this.
Disgruntled Shippers Rack Up 175+ Cargo Carrier Complaints
More than 175. That’s the count on the number of complaints that have so far inundated the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) since the passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA) in June. The regulatory agency continues to make progress on implementation of the legislation, the first major overhaul to the Shipping Act in more than two decades. The FMC said last week in its latest OSRA-related update, “U.S. shippers have responded positively to the new opportunity, established via the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022, to challenge carrier charges by filing charge complaints at the FMC.” The update indicates unrest...
Winc Sinks Into Bankruptcy as Taste for Wine Subscriptions Sours
You might have thought that an online wine club would be impervious to consumers’ belt-tightening. News came last week that Winc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company had gone public a bit more than a year ago. Last November, the company’s initial public offering (IPO) raised $22 million...
Varo Bank Review 2022: For the customer who prefers mobile banking and a 5.00% APY over the brick-and-mortar experience
Varo Bank offers a 5.00% APY up to $5,000 for eligible account holders. Varo Bank is an FDIC-insured, online-only bank that provides services online or via mobile app, with zero physical branches. Varo has limited account options, but the current options boast competitive APYs with zero fees or minimum balances. Varo also has an expansive ATM network with more than 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide. You can find them in stores like CVS, Walgreens and Target. All rates and fees are current as of December 2, 2022, and are subject to change.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0