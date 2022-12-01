More than 175. That’s the count on the number of complaints that have so far inundated the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) since the passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 (OSRA) in June. The regulatory agency continues to make progress on implementation of the legislation, the first major overhaul to the Shipping Act in more than two decades. The FMC said last week in its latest OSRA-related update, “U.S. shippers have responded positively to the new opportunity, established via the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022, to challenge carrier charges by filing charge complaints at the FMC.” The update indicates unrest...

