Read full article on original website
Related
New Berkshires Restaurant is Planning a Soft Opening for This Week
One of the more popular establishments in the Berkshires recently announced that they have a second location opening up in the region. And now their new location will be hosting a soft opening this week. This past month, we learned that Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn would be opening...
Which Of The 10 Best Places To Get Cookies In Western Mass. Are Here In The Berkshires?
Who doesn't love delicious fresh-baked cookies? I sure do and I know a lot of people who feel the same. Nowadays when it's all about supporting area businesses and "shopping local" it's a good way for me to remind you of some local Berkshire County bakeries that do an amazing job!
Which Berkshires Town Was Named a ‘Best Small Town in Massachusetts’?
For anyone living in the Berkshires, you definitely realize how lucky we are in our region of the state. Everything from the scenery, history, and cozy feel of each city and town throughout the Berkshires helps the region establish its particular identity within the Massachusetts. But did you realize that we have a town here that recently named as a 'Best Small Town in Massachusetts'?
Massachusetts Residents, Get Ready for The Ultimate Christmas Light Display!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
WARNING! Raspberries Sold In Massachusetts Possibly Contaminated With Hepatitis
Heads up, Berkshire County! I'm not sure how often you purchase frozen raspberries but know this, some are on recall due to a potentially serious health risk. Once again, the good folks at the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) are reaching out to help spread the word. According to a media...
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
These Deadly Tragedies Are Still On The Rise In Massachusetts
I have some troubling statistics to share with you, Berkshire County. And I say "troubling" because, for a number of years, the number of these deadly accidents were decreasing. However, starting approximately two-and-a-half years ago, those numbers started rising again. What am I referring to? Pedestrian fatalities. The numbers continue...
This Berkshire Ski Resort Is Massachusetts’ Highest
The cold and snowy season is upon us and although we here in Massachusetts won't see the heart of winter for another month or so, skiing is on the brain. We can either embrace winter and enjoy it, or hibernate until spring's thaw. Skiing, no matter what level your at,...
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
Another Health Related Matter “Concerns” MA Residents
Flu season is settling in and COVID-19 continues to persist throughout The Bay State and locally throughout The Berkshires and our entire tri-state region. Berkshire Health Systems and CHP (Community Health Programs) are urging parents to take any necessary precautions in safeguarding their youngsters from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) which can be deceiving in many ways.
Let it Snow! Ten Snowiest Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Were just a little over three weeks out from the Christmas holiday and Massachusetts residents are looking at a week of 40 degree plus temperatures. After a crazy hot summer which brought a drough to most Massachusetts communities, residents are still enjoying above average December temperatures. There has been one occasion of measurable snowfall for some western Massachusetts communities, but dry so far for the most part.
Pittsfield Wreath Art Auction To Benefit Local Food Pantries
The Wreath Art Auction is back in-person at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts on Friday, December 2nd. Dozens of local artists and members of the Springside Greenhouse Group have donated their talent, time and materials to create one-of-a-kind, original holiday wreaths, centerpieces and more. The preview party and sale begins at 5pm and the live auction will take place after the Park Square Holiday Tree Lighting at 6:30 pm.
Pittsfield Yard Waste Drop-Off Period Ends December 1
The month of November started off by reminding Massachusetts residents of the new law prohibiting the old way of disposing mattresses and other textiles. For information on that new law click here. As we approach the first day of December, the City of Pittsfield is reminding residents now of more...
2022 Pittsfield ‘Citizens Academy’ Cohort Recognized
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard Mayor Tyer mention "Citizens Academy" over the last few years and now some are being recognized for completing the program. The 2022 Citizens Academy cohort were recognized and presented with certificates at the Nov. 29 City Council meeting for...
Western Massachusetts Traffic Stop Leads To Two Arrests, Stolen Firearm
Every once in a while the long arm of the law reaches out and snares two at a time! That's what happened recently according to Mass State Police when a routine traffic stop in Greenfield leads to two arrests and the recovery of a stolen firearm. In a media statement,...
Fries, Mashed, Or Baked? What’s Massachusetts’ Favorite Potato Dish?
Who doesn't love a good potato dish now and again, Berkshire County? It's such a simple food, yet it can be put to so many creative and delicious uses. How do you prefer your taters? Fried? Baked(with sour cream, melted cheese, butter, and bacon bits)? Boiled(with corned beef and cabbage)? Scalloped(what could be wrong with potatoes and cheese)?
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys
Ah, the 80s. The decade of decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
You Think You Know The Best(And Worst) Fast Food Chains In Massachusetts?
It's about time we settle an age-old debate, Berkshire County friends and neighbors. Which are the best fast-food chains(and for that matter, the worst) in Massachusetts? These questions are asked all the time: McDonald's or Burger King? Taco Bell or Chipolte? KFC or Chick-fil-A? Well, it's time to put those...
Pittsfield Police Investigating Attempted Robbery At Berkshire Bank
Pittsfield Police were dispatched to Berkshire Bank at 66 West Street for a hold up alarm around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Information from dispatch was that a robbery was in progress. According to witnesses at the scene, the suspect was described as a white male that wore a brown...
How Do Massachusetts Gas Prices Look Going Into Thanksgiving?
The holiday season is upon us, and that means there is plenty of traveling that will be taking place over the course of the next month and a half. So, as we head into Thanksgiving, how does Massachusetts look when it comes to our gas prices? Especially compared to the rest of the country?
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0