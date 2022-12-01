Paris, Tenn.–A steady crowd was on hand all day at the Paris Academy for the Arts Holiday Bazaar Saturday. Dianne Carlisle, above, was one of the many artists and artisans who had their works on display and for sale at the event. Artists’ studios also were open and soups, sandwiches, baked goods and more were for available for dine-in and carry-out. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

4 HOURS AGO