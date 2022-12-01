Read full article on original website
College football hot seat tracker: Cincinnati hires Scott Satterfield away from Louisville
Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
Reports: Cincinnati hiring Louisville's Scott Satterfield to replace Luke Fickell
Cincinnati has reportedly made a surprise hire to replace Luke Fickell. According to multiple reports, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield is set to be the Bearcats’ next coach. The Cardinals went 7-5 in 2022 and are set to play Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17. The move to...
