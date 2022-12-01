Read full article on original website
999ktdy.com
Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Set to Play in Independence Bowl
For the first time in school history, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team will play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. On the afternoon of December 23rd, Louisiana (6-6) will face off against the Houston Cougars (7-5) of the American Athletic Conference. The Independence Bowl began in 1976, and is played...
999ktdy.com
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
999ktdy.com
LCA Overwhelms Teurlings to Make it Back to the Dome, Sets Up Championship Rematch with STM
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights will get a second chance at St. Thomas More after using their second chance against Teurlings Catholic to light the scoreboard up in 68-46 victory in the Division II semifinals at Teurlings Stadium. The rematch between the Knights and the...
999ktdy.com
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend
In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
999ktdy.com
Louisiana Man Allegedly Urinates on Nurse, Police Arrest Him
A man from Louisiana was arrested after he allegedly urinated on nurses in a hospital. On Sunday, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to St. Francis Medical Center in regard to a patient that was had become unruly. The 24-year-old Franklin man was taken to the medical facility for...
