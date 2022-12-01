ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Set to Play in Independence Bowl

For the first time in school history, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team will play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. On the afternoon of December 23rd, Louisiana (6-6) will face off against the Houston Cougars (7-5) of the American Athletic Conference. The Independence Bowl began in 1976, and is played...
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend

In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
Louisiana Man Allegedly Urinates on Nurse, Police Arrest Him

A man from Louisiana was arrested after he allegedly urinated on nurses in a hospital. On Sunday, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to St. Francis Medical Center in regard to a patient that was had become unruly. The 24-year-old Franklin man was taken to the medical facility for...

