The Appalachian Musical Theatre Club, also known as AMTC, includes over 200 registered students in its membership and puts on a fully student-run musical every academic year. With a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, they are back strong. Following three sold out performances of Heathers: The Musical in March 2021, they are now producing the newly-released musical Something Rotten! in a brand-new venue as well. AMTC’s production of Something Rotten will feature two showings, one on December 10 at 7 p.m., and the other on December 11 at 2 p.m., at the newly-renovated Appalachian Theatre on King Street in Boone. Tickets are $10 for students and $17 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at the Appalachian Theatre’s website, www.apptheatre.org, by visiting their box office during operating hours (TuesdayFriday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), or by calling at (828) 865-3000.

6 HOURS AGO