Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo Sports
Pension trust fund benefits not guaranteed
Editor's note: This is the second in a three-part series titled "UM employee pensions: When a promise isn’t an obligation." Consider this written guarantee: “Your promised pension benefits are an obligation of the state and they are secure.”. University of Missouri employees and retirees may believe that this...
Yahoo Sports
Man dies in crash in Porter Twp.
Dec. 4—A man was killed in a crash Saturday on Route 125 in Porter Twp., according to state police at Schuylkill Haven. According to police, the crash occurred at 12:03 a.m. on 460 Main St., also known as Route 125. The man was driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma north and failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed over the double yellow line and hit a 2022 Mack Truck going south. The impact caused the Toyota to be pushed backwards into the southbound lane, where it stopped along with the truck. The driver of the truck was not injured, police said. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Yahoo Sports
Oklahoma high school football fourth-round playoff scoreboard
The Oklahoma high school football season continues with the fourth-round of playoffs for Week 14 kicking off Thursday. Here's a look at the scoreboard:. Vote:The Oklahoman's high school football Player of the Week for Week 13. Oklahoma high school football Week 14 scoreboard. Class 6A-I Championship. At Central Oklahoma. Oklahoma...
Comments / 0