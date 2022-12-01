Read full article on original website
Garth Brooks Bawled When James Taylor Sang “The River” For Him At The Kennedy Center Honors
I do love a full circle moment. But, I don’t think anyone likes it more than Garth Brooks. Back in 2016, Garth got emotional when he paid tribute to Kennedy Center Honors nominee James Taylor, and then last year at the end of 2021, we circled all the way back around.
Dolly Parton has arrived: Country legend joins TikTok with clip of new song ‘Berry Pie’
Pouring herself her latest steamy cup of ambition, Dolly Parton declared Sunday that it was “Better late than never!” as she joined TikTok.
