caldwelljournal.com
Caldwell County Artists Awarded Artist Support Grant
LENOIR, NC (December 2, 2022) — The Caldwell Arts Council is proud to announce that Caldwell County artists, all of whom are Lenoir residents, were recently awarded 2022-2023 Artist Support Grants. Jeremy and Rebecca Buckholtz create unique Norse, Celtic and Viking inspired art and will use the funds as...
nsjonline.com
North Carolina closes out COVID-19 relief fund allocations
RALEIGH — On Nov. 16, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) announced the closeout of $3.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds. “Coronavirus Relief Funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19’s impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system,” NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said in a press release. “Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO’s staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state’s history.”
Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
Go Blue Ridge
Governor Roy Cooper Accepted State Capitol Tree
Governor Roy Cooper met with members of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association to accept the Christmas trees and wreaths displayed inside the State Capitol during the holiday season. This is the 44th annual competition hosted by the association to determine which farmers will be asked to send trees and...
Caldwell County approves expansion of opioid program after rise in overdoses
LENOIR, N.C. — Commissioners in Caldwell County have recently approved using a portion of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement for the extension of an opioid relief program known as R.E.S.T.A.R.T. Caldwell County EMS Chief Jonathan Cook explained the approval will advance the program and hopefully curb the opioid epidemic...
Johnson City Press
Danny Herman honored at Johnson County tree lighting ceremony
MOUNTAIN CITY — In addition to kickstarting the Christmas season in Johnson County, the annual Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse lawn was also a tribute to local community and economic leader, the late Danny Herman, who died last year. He was the founder of Danny Herman Trucking Company.
Go Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge Energy Donates a Lineworker truck to CCC&TI
Blue Ridge Energy has donated a retired digger derrick line truck to Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Electrical Lineworker Institute to help train future line technicians. The truck is used for various uses related to electrical work and maintenance like digging holes, set power poles and work with...
caldwelljournal.com
Volunteers wanted to help light luminaries in Lenoir
LENOIR, NC (December 2, 2022) — The City of Lenoir’s annual luminary display at Blue Ridge Memorial Park will be Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, and staff could use some help lighting the thousands of candles in the luminaries. Blue Ridge Memorial Park staff have been working for the...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
North Carolina Officials Investigating After Three ‘Gruesome’ Dismembered Bears Found
Wildlife officials in North Carolina are investigating a gruesome case after residents in Woodfin, NC discovered three mutilated bear carcasses on private property. Wildlife Commission spokesperson Mindy Wharton told the Citizen Times that the bears’ “paws were removed and left on scene” and “there was a bucket present with bear entrails inside.” According to officials, the bears were so deteriorated that their weight and age could not be determined. It is unclear if they were adults or cubs.
WXII 12
2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday
DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
EIA in North Carolina Horse
A horse in Surry County, North Carolina, has tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The facility is under quarantine and is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There is another suspected EIA case in Henderson County that is awaiting confirmatory test results. There are...
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum display
Researchers picked up the fish Thursday and brought it back to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
Go Blue Ridge
Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute Cobra Athletics
Caldwell Community College & Technical Insitute Cobra Athletics: Events for December 5-11 Tuesday, December 6: Men's Basketball vs. Tusculum JV, 6PM. Friday, December 9: Men's Basketball vs. Northern Virginia CC, 7PM. Saturday, December 10: Cobra Classic Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser, 9AM at CCC&TI gym, Hudson, NC. Mixed doubles, $20 entry fee...
1st female Commander for NC National Guard aviation brigade hands over reins, reflects on career
Sunday brought new leadership for the aviation brigade in the North Carolina National Guard, as a new commander was officially sworn in during a ceremony.
Go Blue Ridge
School Superintendent Scott Elliott responds to last weeks fake Shooting
We reported last week regarding a prank call claiming a shooting occurred at a Wilkes County School, as well as other schools around the state. I spoke with Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott to discuss this incident and the reaction to it. He was very upset by this event....
Go Blue Ridge
Hickory police chief set to retire in 2023, town officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department will soon have a new police chief. Thurman Whisnant announced this week that he would be retiring as the police chief after 22 years with the department. Whisnant was sworn in as the chief in 2016. “It has been such an honor...
Mount Airy News
County puts vaping in the crosshairs
The prevalence of the use of e-cigarettes, or vaping, among school aged children has been on the rise across the country and Surry County has not been immune. Raising the national legal smoking age from 18 to 21 was hoped to offer some curb to the burgeoning practice of vaping but those effects have not yet materialized.
Another North Carolina school placed on lockdown following hoax active shooter call
A North Carolina school was placed on lockdown Thursday following a hoax active shooter call.
