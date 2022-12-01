ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
WFMZ-TV Online

Elon Musk dubbed 'half Chinese genetic hybrid' by Kanye West

Elon Musk took Kanye West's remark that the Twitter boss is a "half Chinese genetic hybrid" as a "compliment". On Monday(05.12.22), the controversial rapper made his return to Instagram after previously being banned for his racial slurs, to make odd comments about the Tesla founder's genetics and his genius. In...
The Associated Press

Ingrid Pierce Appointed Independent Director of Butterfield

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (“Butterfield” or the “Bank”) (NYSE: NTB | BSX: NTB.BH) announced today that Ingrid Pierce, Global Managing Partner of Walkers, a leading international law firm, has joined the Bank’s Board as an Independent Director, bringing the total number of Directors to ten. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005787/en/ Ingrid Pierce. (Photo: Business Wire)
WFMZ-TV Online

President Joe Biden praises U2 for their power to uplift

President Joe Biden thanked U2 for "the way you uplift people". The Irish rock legends - Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. - were honoured at the White House for their contributions to the arts at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. on Sunday night (04.12.22), and the Commander In Chief hailed the 'Vertigo' band for making music that unites people.
WFMZ-TV Online

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 5-11): ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’ & More

Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 5-11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy