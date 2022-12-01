On Sunday at 1:30 a.m. a truck left the roadway, rolled, and caused serious injuries as one person was airlifted to Jackson area hospitals. The grey truck appeared to have been traveling west on Gibson and failed to successfully turn north on Halls Ferry. The vehicle left the roadway, flipped, and seriously injured one person in the vehicle. The passenger was also injured. There is no word on the passenger’s condition but they were observed at the scene moving about and talking with first responders.

1 DAY AGO