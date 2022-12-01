Read full article on original website
WLBT
Christmas parades happening December 2-3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2. Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route. The City of Ridgeland...
Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game
One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1. The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food...
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 2-4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. Capital City Lights – Friday – Jackson. Enjoy the Christmas by...
Mississippi community has bond rating withdrawn by New York credit rating provider
The City of Vicksburg was recently listed among five communities to lose its bond rating from Moody’s Investment Services, a New York-based provider of credit ratings and risk analysis. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced the loss of the city’s A2 bond rating in a letter sent on Tuesday.
WDAM-TV
Jasper County home lost to Saturday night fire
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family lost its home Saturday night when the structure went up in flames. The Bay Springs Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it was called out about 10:30 p.m. to join firefighters from Stringer and Moss at the residential fire off County Route 19.
vicksburgnews.com
Early morning rollover has one airlifted to Jackson
On Sunday at 1:30 a.m. a truck left the roadway, rolled, and caused serious injuries as one person was airlifted to Jackson area hospitals. The grey truck appeared to have been traveling west on Gibson and failed to successfully turn north on Halls Ferry. The vehicle left the roadway, flipped, and seriously injured one person in the vehicle. The passenger was also injured. There is no word on the passenger’s condition but they were observed at the scene moving about and talking with first responders.
WAPT
Lights still off in parts of Belhaven after delivery truck crashes into triplex, utility pole
JACKSON, Miss. — The lights at a Belhaven intersection remain out Sunday morning after a food delivery truck crashed into a triplex and took a utility pole down. The incident happened Saturday morning on Greymont and Fortification streets. Mandy Letort said she lives on the back side of the...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Cool, cloudy, and dreary this Sunday with Highs reaching the upper 50s. Above-average temperatures return this week, with Highs in the 70s!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Going into Sunday. A range in temperatures looks likely across the region on Sunday with the front shifting to the South. Those farther to the north will be cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect it to be warmer to the south in the 60s to nearly 70 degrees. There will also be a slight chance for a few passing showers.
Mississippi Link
Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary
Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
mageenews.com
Local Citizen ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle Missing.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee Police Department is looking for a missing person ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle. Fezelle was last seen on Sunday, November 27,2022, around 01:00 PM leaving her residence in Magee. Fezelle is described as a 37 year old black female, approximately 5ft 6in tall and weighs approximately 216 lbs. Fezelle could possibly be in her car, a 2018 black Nissan Versa with a Mississippi Tag number 974N41. If located contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.
mageenews.com
Co-Lin expands workforce education with $1.2M award from AccelerateMS
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. WESSON – Copiah-Lincoln Community College’s Workforce Education Division recently received notification of approximately $1.2 million dollars in funds awarded to the college by AccelerateMS. The funds will be used to enhance in-demand workforce education programs including industrial welding, commercial truck driving, electrical lineman. Thanks to the new funds, these programs will soon see upgraded equipment and offerings at current locations and expansion to new locations, including the college’s Natchez Campus and Simpson County Center.
Person airlifted to Jackson after Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were injured and one of them had to be airlifted to Jackson after a car crash in Warren County on Sunday, December 4. The Vicksburg Daily News reported a grey truck was traveling west on Gibson around 1:30 a.m. when it left the roadway and rolled. It appeared […]
WLBT
Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
Student found dead on Jackson State University campus
UPDATE: 12/03/2022 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the person who was taken into custody was identified as Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans. Though he was taken into custody, he […]
WLBT
Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
WLBT
Raw sewage invades streets, homes inside Ward 3 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 in Jackson has seen many raw sewage leaks this year, but Friday morning, it might have seen its worst. Around 2 a.m. Friday morning, residents on Pocahontas Avenue and Plymouth Heights Boulevard reported a manhole that was gushing raw waste and flowing down the street and into residents’ homes.
darkhorsepressnow.com
UPDATE: Coroner Identifies JSU Student Shot And Killed On Campus
A student at Jackson State University was found shot to death inside a car on the school’s campus Friday. According to the Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Flynn Brown, from New Jersey. WLBT reports that MBI said the suspect was identified as...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police issue statement on “drug house” signs
Signs were noticed placed in the yards of two Vicksburg properties on Friday, reading “this drug house is closed.” Friday evening, the meaning behind the signs was expressed in a release issued by the Vicksburg Police Department. The statement reads:. On Friday, December 2, 2022, the Narcotics Division...
Mississippi college student found shot to death on campus
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a Jackson State University student in Mississippi, the university’s president said Friday. The student was found dead Friday morning inside a Dodge Charger in a campus parking lot. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the student was male. Thomas...
CLOSED FOR BUSINESS: Mississippi police chief takes drug busts to a new level
One Mississippi city is taking a creative approach to identifying so-called “drug houses” to put drug dealers out of business. Signs popping up in neighborhoods across Vicksburg read, “This Drug House is Closed for Business By: Chief Penny Jones.”. “These signs show that certain ‘businesses’ are no...
