Crash in Stockton on northbound I-5 causing delays
STOCKTON, Calif. — A crash in Stockton on northbound I-5 is causing delays, according to California Highway Patrol - Stockton. The crash happened just south of El Dorado Street. Two trucks on the right-hand shoulder are causing delays in the area. The right lane is expected to be closed while a tow truck recovers the trucks, according to CHP.
CHP: USPS driver killed in fiery hit-and-run crash
The driver of a United States Postal Service big rig died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run collision caused by two cars racing nearby, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol Oakland.
Man dies after pickup truck crashes into tree off Laguna Blvd off-ramp in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man died after his pickup truck veered off course while on an off-ramp of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. at the northbound Laguna Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said the pickup was going at high rate of speed when it veered to the left and crashed into a tree.
2 arrested after deadly Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies arrested two men nearly two months after a man was fatally shot on Sky Parkway. According to the sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Alexander Ketchens and 22-year-old Reginald Charles Jackson, both of Rancho Cordova, were arrested Friday. Their arrests are in connection with the...
2 people taken to a hospital after crash in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened near South Watt Avenue and Florin Road around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. One of the cars rolled over and ended up upside down.
Driver identified in deadly hit-and-run in Modesto, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — The driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Modesto has been identified, according to authorities. The crash happened on Friday night near Orangeburg Avenue and Nelson Avenue, the Modesto Police Department said. Witnesses say a dark-colored vehicle hit a man and kept driving around 9 p.m., authorities...
CHP: Man found wandering on I-580 with a gun had $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle
A man found wandering through lanes of traffic with a gun last Tuesday was allegedly discovered to have thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl in his vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Suspect arrested after firing gun in Sacramento neighborhood, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Carmela Way around 3:50 p.m. Sunday after reports came in of a person firing a gun. Officers...
Car hits man, leaves him with major injuries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have closed down a section of Rio Linda Blvd. after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and sustained major injuries, Saturday evening. Rio Linda Blvd between Eleanor Ave and Lampasas Ave are closed, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers were called to the...
Man who made threats to former employer surrenders after standoff, Elk Grove Police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man wanted for allegedly making threats against his former employer is in the Sacramento County Main Jail Sunday after surrendering during a four-hour standoff, Elk Grove police said in a Facebook post. According to police, 23-year-old Jorge Calderon-Melara made threats against his former employer....
First responders found man dead in Stockton river, police say
First responders discovered a man dead in the Calaveras River on Saturday morning in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said a man was found in the river near Alvarado and Beeler streets at around 9:27 a.m. An autopsy needs to be conducted in order for a cause of death to be established, but officials described it as a "suspicious death."
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian has major injuries after a vehicle collision on Saturday in Sacramento, according to authorities. Find Saturday's top stories in the video player above. The collision happened on Rio Linda Boulevard between Eleanor Avenue and Lampasas Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said. The roads in...
Sacramento Vehicle Crashes Into Diner Injures Four People
Pickup Crashes Into Howe Avenue Diner, Causing Injuries. A vehicle crashed into Mel’s Diner in Sacramento on November 27, causing four injuries, with two people being transported to a hospital. The accident occurred on Howe Avenue when a driver with his wife lost control of their Dodge Ram. The driver said he realized there was a problem with the vehicle once he started the engine. When he did so, he said the pickup jumped, and he couldn’t stop it.
Motorcycle Collision Fatality Reported on Crockett Boulevard
On November 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcyclist was killed near Cummings Skyway in Contra Costa County. The incident occurred on Crockett Boulevard at approximately 10:20 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Crash That Killed a Motorcyclist Near Cummings Skyway. CHP traffic officers, in a...
3 suspects arrested in ‘brazen’ Oakland carjacking: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a carjacking that the Oakland Police Department described as “brazen.” An investigation yielded another vehicle that police also found to be stolen. On Nov. 27, police said that as a woman was getting out of her car on the 2200 block of Ransom […]
Police searching for driver after Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Modesto
MODESTO - Police in Modesto are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to a Modesto Police Department statement, the incident happened Friday evening in the area of E. Orangeburg Ave. and Nelson Ave. Officers say a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV or truck that was headed westbound. When Officers arrived on the scene, they say they located a male lying on the road and administered first aid to the man; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Modesto Police Department Traffic Safety Unit has responded to the scene and taken over the investigation. People are being urged to avoid the area. Roads in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours, say police.No other information was released.Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call Modesto Police Department dispatch at (209) 552-2470.
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
Pedestrian killed in fatal Modesto hit-and-run crash
Police in Modesto are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to a Modesto Police Department statement, the incident happened Friday evening in the area of E. Orangeburg Ave. and Nelson Ave. Officers say a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV or truck that was headed westbound.
Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
Rancho Cordova man dies days after machete attack, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 60-year-old Rancho Cordova man who was hit in the head with a machete earlier this week has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The victim, a longtime resident in the area, was riding his electric bicycle Monday evening when a man...
