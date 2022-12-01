ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash in Stockton on northbound I-5 causing delays

STOCKTON, Calif. — A crash in Stockton on northbound I-5 is causing delays, according to California Highway Patrol - Stockton. The crash happened just south of El Dorado Street. Two trucks on the right-hand shoulder are causing delays in the area. The right lane is expected to be closed while a tow truck recovers the trucks, according to CHP.
ABC10

Man dies after pickup truck crashes into tree off Laguna Blvd off-ramp in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man died after his pickup truck veered off course while on an off-ramp of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. at the northbound Laguna Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said the pickup was going at high rate of speed when it veered to the left and crashed into a tree.
ABC10

2 arrested after deadly Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies arrested two men nearly two months after a man was fatally shot on Sky Parkway. According to the sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Alexander Ketchens and 22-year-old Reginald Charles Jackson, both of Rancho Cordova, were arrested Friday. Their arrests are in connection with the...
ABC10

2 people taken to a hospital after crash in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened near South Watt Avenue and Florin Road around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. One of the cars rolled over and ended up upside down.
KCRA.com

Driver identified in deadly hit-and-run in Modesto, police say

MODESTO, Calif. — The driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Modesto has been identified, according to authorities. The crash happened on Friday night near Orangeburg Avenue and Nelson Avenue, the Modesto Police Department said. Witnesses say a dark-colored vehicle hit a man and kept driving around 9 p.m., authorities...
abc10.com

Suspect arrested after firing gun in Sacramento neighborhood, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Carmela Way around 3:50 p.m. Sunday after reports came in of a person firing a gun. Officers...
ABC10

Car hits man, leaves him with major injuries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have closed down a section of Rio Linda Blvd. after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and sustained major injuries, Saturday evening. Rio Linda Blvd between Eleanor Ave and Lampasas Ave are closed, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers were called to the...
KCRA.com

First responders found man dead in Stockton river, police say

First responders discovered a man dead in the Calaveras River on Saturday morning in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said a man was found in the river near Alvarado and Beeler streets at around 9:27 a.m. An autopsy needs to be conducted in order for a cause of death to be established, but officials described it as a "suspicious death."
KCRA.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian has major injuries after a vehicle collision on Saturday in Sacramento, according to authorities. Find Saturday's top stories in the video player above. The collision happened on Rio Linda Boulevard between Eleanor Avenue and Lampasas Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said. The roads in...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Vehicle Crashes Into Diner Injures Four People

Pickup Crashes Into Howe Avenue Diner, Causing Injuries. A vehicle crashed into Mel’s Diner in Sacramento on November 27, causing four injuries, with two people being transported to a hospital. The accident occurred on Howe Avenue when a driver with his wife lost control of their Dodge Ram. The driver said he realized there was a problem with the vehicle once he started the engine. When he did so, he said the pickup jumped, and he couldn’t stop it.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Collision Fatality Reported on Crockett Boulevard

On November 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcyclist was killed near Cummings Skyway in Contra Costa County. The incident occurred on Crockett Boulevard at approximately 10:20 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Crash That Killed a Motorcyclist Near Cummings Skyway. CHP traffic officers, in a...
KRON4 News

3 suspects arrested in ‘brazen’ Oakland carjacking: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a carjacking that the Oakland Police Department described as “brazen.” An investigation yielded another vehicle that police also found to be stolen. On Nov. 27, police said that as a woman was getting out of her car on the 2200 block of Ransom […]
CBS Sacramento

Police searching for driver after Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Modesto

MODESTO - Police in Modesto are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to a Modesto Police Department statement, the incident happened Friday evening in the area of E. Orangeburg Ave. and Nelson Ave. Officers say a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV or truck that was headed westbound. When Officers arrived on the scene, they say they located a male lying on the road and administered first aid to the man; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Modesto Police Department Traffic Safety Unit has responded to the scene and taken over the investigation. People are being urged to avoid the area. Roads in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours, say police.No other information was released.Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call Modesto Police Department dispatch at (209) 552-2470.
FOX40

These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
CBS News

Pedestrian killed in fatal Modesto hit-and-run crash

Police in Modesto are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to a Modesto Police Department statement, the incident happened Friday evening in the area of E. Orangeburg Ave. and Nelson Ave. Officers say a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV or truck that was headed westbound.
FOX40

Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
KCRA.com

Rancho Cordova man dies days after machete attack, Sacramento sheriff says

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A 60-year-old Rancho Cordova man who was hit in the head with a machete earlier this week has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The victim, a longtime resident in the area, was riding his electric bicycle Monday evening when a man...
