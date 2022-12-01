ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

eastcoasttraveller.com

Which State Is Bangor In?

Bangor, Maine - A Cultural Center For the Region. The city has a strong relationship with the University of Maine System. The university is based in Orono and enrolls over 3,500 students each year. There are also graduate programs in nursing and business at Beal College. Bangor has a rich...
wabi.tv

Bangor woman helping families with veterinary medical bills

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leanne LeClair began selling her stained glass as a way of healing through her husband’s battle through cancer. “I think all things can be done through art. A lot of people call it healing through pain,” LeClair said. Now, she’s using her art to...
wabi.tv

The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
wabi.tv

PetSmart and NFR Maine spread canine Christmas cheer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Santa Paws came to Bangor Sunday to spread some canine Christmas cheer!. PetSmart partnered with nonprofit organization North Florida Rescue Maine (NFR Maine) to host this event. Community members were invited to come and get their family portraits (pooches included!) with Santa Paws and gift-wrapping by donation, with NFR Maine calendars and blankets for sale.
94.9 HOM

Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
wabi.tv

2,000 runners take part in Millinocket Marathon & Half Race

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - It’s an age old question. Who in the world would come all the way to Northern Maine in December to run a half or full marathon?. The answer? Well over 2,000 people. The Millinocket Marathon & Half Race began in 2015 and has become a...
wabi.tv

3 Maine counties to receive funding for mental health resources

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Emergency service responders in three counties including Knox and Waldo will be getting nearly $750,000. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the funding will help with mental health resources and alleviate pressure on law enforcement. Knox and Waldo Counties will get nearly $550,000 of it...
B98.5

Q 96.1

Body Found on Sears Island Identified as Missing Presque Isle Man

The Presque Isle Police said the body found on Sears Island on November 26 has been identified as Chase Dmuchowsky who went missing from the University of Maine at Presque Isle in October. Missing UMPI Student has been Identified. The last time Dmuchowsky was seen was on the evening of...
WGME

Dead River's acquisition of Bangor heating firm ends 3 generations of family ownership

BANGOR (BDN) -- Dead River Company has acquired a longtime Bangor-area heating fuel supplier, continuing its pattern of buying smaller, family-owned heating operations in New England. Dead River acquired Maine Energy Company in September for an undisclosed amount, according to Lisa Morrissette, a Dead River spokesperson. Maine Energy has been...
wabi.tv

Festival of Lights Parade returns to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 24 hours after its original start date, the Festival of Lights Parade returned. Rain and wind in Saturday’s forecast led organizers to make the switch. The change in dates didn’t keep the crowds away. TV5 was among the parade participants including Jon Small and...
94.3 WCYY

Much Loved Maine Holiday Light Display Will Not Return In 2022

For years, Doctor Zeleniak (AKA Dr. Zee) and his team at Augusta Orthodontics have treated us to a magical Holiday lights display. We're not talking about a couple of strands of lights on the eaves of the building. This is the kind of lights display that would make Clark W. Griswold jealous!
wabi.tv

Two people hospitalized after crash in Kenduskeag

KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Kenduskeag Saturday. Officials say they received the report of an accident in the area of Sam’s Quick Stop on Broadway just before 4:30 p.m. One person was trapped inside the vehicle. Officials say they...
foxbangor.com

Enfield man killed in pedestrian-related crash at exit 184 off I-95

BANGOR — A person is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash on an I-95 off ramp in Bangor. Maine State Police say at 6:18 Friday night, they responded to a crash at exit 184 off I-95 in Bangor. They say 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda...
wabi.tv

Bangor’s Festival of Lights Parade postponed to Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Festival of Lights Parade has been postponed due to weather. The Rotary Club of Bangor says the parade scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m.
Q106.5

Boston 25 News WFXT

New England is home to the most beautiful town in America

New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”

