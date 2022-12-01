Thankful for those who help when the weather turns

I just want to say thank you to the man who helped so many of us make it home Tuesday night. At least six drivers were stuck on Anderson Hill right past Olympic View as we were trying to make it up through the fresh snow. One gentleman was assisting at least five of us who were stymied to make it up that hill. He went from car to car getting us going. He even took one to get gas. God bless him for his selflessness. I wish I had written his name down. He deserves a medal.

Bonita Malley, Silverdale