Prelude, parades and more: Holiday happenings abound in Southern Maine

Hard to believe that Thanksgiving has come and gone and that December and the holidays are here.

There's quite a mix of stories for you this week – a blend of holiday happenings, athletics, local government, crime, and downtown Americana. Before you head to the Kennebunks for Prelude or to the "Holly Daze" Parade in Sanford, check out these recent highlights from the York County Coast Star coverage area.

Holiday Hoopla

In addition to the aforementioned Prelude and “Holly Daze” Parade, there are even more festive happenings throughout the region this month. Wondering when the annual Christmas Parade is in the town of Wells? Curious about the fun lineup that Ogunquit has planned for its annual Christmas by the Sea celebration? Look no further – we can help you fill your calendar with the answers here.

A Charge of Manslaughter

A Sanford man is facing manslaughter and other charges for his alleged role in a two-car collision that killed a Wells woman early one Sunday morning back in August.

The Final Five

The search for a new town manager in Kennebunk is down to a handful of finalists, all of whom have introduced themselves to residents during a recent meet-and-greet and have appeared before the select board and panels comprised of local department heads and citizens. Earlier this week, Select Board Vice Chair Kortney Nedeau said there’s hope that the town could provide the public with an update on the search in the coming weeks.

An Indoor 'Field of Dreams'

If you’ve driven along Route 4 in Sanford, you may have seen a new, large, inflated dome off the side of the road. What’s inside of it? If you’re a fan of America’s favorite pastime, it’s the answer to winter months and rainy days.

This Will Ring a Bell

Every downtown needs a good and loud church bell to help give a community its atmosphere and personality. For the first time in quite some time, downtown Sanford has one once again. In my latest weekly column, I share why it’s a joy to have the North Parish Congregational Church’s bell ringing from its steeple again – and why its hourly peals even have a role to play in effort to revitalize Sanford’s downtown.

