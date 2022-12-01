ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Air & Water Show confirms 2023 dates and the return of the Blue Angels

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJoom_0jU5bwyl00

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show, one of the city's biggest summertime attractions, will be back in the skies July 22-23.

For the air show's 19th year, the Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, which headlined the 2022 Milwaukee air show , will be back — and, for the first time in the squadron's 76-year history, will include its first female combat fighter pilot, U.S. Navy Lt. Amanda Lee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1Ksf_0jU5bwyl00

Milwaukee Air & Water Show President Paul Rogers also announced that WaterStone Bank is returning as the air show's presenting sponsor.

After it was grounded in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the air show returned to Milwaukee's lakefront and the skies above it this summer, attracting tens of thousands of people.

For updates on the air show, go to mkeairwatersho w .com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzMca_0jU5bwyl00

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Air & Water Show confirms 2023 dates and the return of the Blue Angels

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Home Shot, Again

For the third time in three weeks, a Milwaukee woman is counting the bullet holes in her home. Milwaukee Police say someone fired bullets into the woman’s house last Thursday, it was the third time in three weeks that someone took a shot at her. The woman is asking...
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in West Bend, WI

Whether for business, traveling, or visiting a friend, you will love the food scene in West Bend, Wisconsin. You won’t have to travel far to find great food. Since West Bend in Washington County is famous for manufacturing tiny kitchen gadgets and cookware, the city’s restaurants and bars are some of the best in the country.
97ZOK

The Blue Angels Will Make History In Milwaukee Next Summer

Riding the waves of a historic, record-breaking 2022 Air & Water Show event along McKinley Park and Bradford Beach, the Air & Water Show will return from July 22-23, 2023 marking the 19th year of Milwaukee's largest and most endeared, patriotic salute to honor our Veterans and Armed Services communities.
spectrumnews1.com

Dine Out Weekend supports Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some businesses in Waukesha are hosting Dine Out Weekend to raise money for the Waukesha Parade Memorial Fund. Pat’s Rib Place was one of the restaurants participating. The owner, Alicia Hayes, said 10% of their proceeds will go toward supporting the fund. “We have lived...
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly approves mayor’s 2023 budget with slight tax rate cut

The City Council overwhelmingly approved Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian’s 2023 budget. The Kenosha City Council has overwhelmingly approved a 2023 budget which includes a slight tax rate decrease compared to the current fiscal year. The mill rate for 2023 was set at $25.10 per $1,00 taxable property valuation, compared...
Wisconsin Examiner

Family, lawyer, activists blast Milwaukee jail for ‘preventable’ suicide

Conditions in the Milwaukee County Jail are under scrutiny following a Thursday meeting between Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and the family of Brieon Green. In June, the 21-year-old Green was found dead in his jail cell hours after being arrested for misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, and […] The post Family, lawyer, activists blast Milwaukee jail for ‘preventable’ suicide appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Meteorological winter begins Dec. 1; what it means

MILWAUKEE - The start of December marks the beginning of meteorological winter and goes all the way through the end of February. This is the period of the year that the United States sees its coldest time of the year. The reasons the meteorological calendars fit more a month-to-month basis...
WISN

Plan to install portable toilets near homeless encampment in MacArthur Square

MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is working with the county and multiple organizations to solve the problem of the homeless camp in MacArthur Square and the people living there relieving themselves in public. Early next week, the city said it will install portable bathrooms near MacArthur Square for...
wapl.com

Neenah native named Chief Operating Officer for the Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Neenah native is named the new Chief Operating Officer of the Milwaukee Brewers. Marti Wronski will oversee the financial operations of the Major League Baseball team. She is the first female C-O-O in M-L-B history. Wronski is a Neenah High School Graduate, has degrees from Saint Norbert...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 60th and Appleton; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 60th and Appleton on Sunday, Dec. 3. Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy