Ballet Lubbock presents annual holiday classic 'The Nutcracker'

Ballet Lubbock once again presents the timeless holiday class "The Nutcracker" Dec. 8-11 at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences.

Choreographed by Ballet Lubbock Artistic Director Yvonne Racz Key, this year's performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 8-10; with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11.

This year's holiday favorite kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, with a premiere night reception followed by the production at 7:30 p.m.

According to information from Ballet Lubbock, "The Nutcracker" ballet was originally based on the 1816 book, "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King", written by E.T.A. Hoffman.

After the tale’s warm reception and adaptation by Alexandre Dumas, the stage was set for the inception of the ballet we know it today, as Marius Petipa championed "The Nutcracker’s" transition from page to stage.

In 1891, Petipa, a legendary ballet master of the Russian Kirov Ballet, commissioned composer Peter Tchaikovsky to write the score for the ballet based on the fairy tale, while he began the choreography. Petipa soon fell ill, entrusting the rest of the choreography to his assistant, Lev Ivanov. "The Nutcracker" debuted on Dec. 17, 1892, at the Maryinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia.

It was not until many Christmases later — in 1954 — that Russian dancer, choreographer, and founder of New York City Ballet George Balanchine created a full-length version of "The Nutcracker" and premiered it in the United States on the American Ballet Theatre stage.

The Nutcracker story

As provided by Ballet Lubbock:

Prelude: Herr Drosselmeyer's Workshop

It is Christmas Eve and Drosselmeyer is eagerly working on the toys in his workshop. He hurries to go to his relatives, the Stahlbaums’, Christmas Party. The Stahlbaum family is excitedly preparing for their Christmas party.

Act I, scene I: The Christmas Party

Herr Von Stahlbaum and his wife welcome all of their guests. Drosselmeyer presents a few of the toys from his toy shop: a beautiful doll that comes to life, dancing; and life-like mechanical toys that perform for the guests. Drosselmeyer’s generosity continues, giving Clara her own special doll: a Nutcracker. In a fit of jealousy, Fritz tears the doll away from Clara and breaks it. Luckily, Drosselmeyer magically repairs it, and Clara happily dances a lullaby for her Nutcracker. After the final dance, the guests leave the party and Clara sneaks back downstairs looking for her precious doll. She finds him and falls asleep on the couch. Drosselmeyer enters again and awakens the room with magic. Clara wakes up, amazed to see this magical world where little mice are everywhere, and her Nutcracker, now life-size, is and standing in his own guardhouse!

Act I, scene 2: The Battle Scene

After the sweet mice leave, Clara is frightened by the incredible sight of the much larger rats, and with a great boom, the mighty Rat King appears. He demands Clara to marry him, but she refuses. Suddenly, the Nutcracker comes to life and defends Clara. The Nutcracker calls his soldiers to battle, and with their help, Clara and the Nutcracker defeat the Rat King and his rat army.

After their triumph, Clara’s Nutcracker transforms into a handsome prince, thanking Clara for saving his life and offering to take her to his magical kingdom. She agrees, and on their travels through the Snow Kingdom, they meet the Snow Queen and King and watch the Snow Maidens dance.

Act II: The Kingdom of the Sweets

Clara and the Nutcracker Prince finally arrive in the Kingdom of Sweets, and the Prince presents Clara to his royal subjects. The beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy encourages everyone to dance for their guest, Clara. After the celebration ends, Drosselmeyer magically brings Clara back to her living room. She awakens to find her mother looking for her, and cradles her precious Nutcracker as she goes back to bed. “It was all such a wonderful dream,” she thinks, “…or was it?”

Ticket information

Tickets for Thursday's premiere night including the production and pre-event reception range from $40 to $115 (plus taxes and fees), depending on seating. Tickets for all other productions range from $25 to $100 (plus taxes and fees), depending on seating.

Tickets may be purchased online through balletlubbock.org or www.buddyhollyhall.com/event/the-nutcracker-2022-ballet-lubbock-3/

For more on the production, visit www.facebook.com/BalletLubbock or their website at balletlubbock.org/