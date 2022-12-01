ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayback Burgers in Jackson Township to have grand opening celebration Dec. 10

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
 4 days ago
Wayback Burgers is celebrating the grand opening of its Jackson Township location on Dec. 10.

The newest location, at 4472 Belden Village St. NW, will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and the grand opening celebration will last until 9 p.m.

During the festivities, guests can buy one classic burger and get one free. Guests also can enter to win various prizes, including free burgers for a year and Wayback Burgers gift cards. Six winners will be announced throughout the day. Prizes will be awarded through the Wayback Burgers app.

Prior to the grand opening, the local franchise owners, Pat and Vic Patel, will present a check for $5,000 to members of the Boys & Girls Club of Massillon at the restaurant on Dec. 9.

This location is the third Wayback Burgers owned and operated by the Patels. Their goal is to make it a community-friendly spot.

Wayback Burgers is a fast-casual franchise with cooked-to-order burgers and hand-dipped milkshakes. The menu also includes cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, several kinds of fries, onion rings, a variety of tater tots, mac and cheese bites, hot dogs and salads, plus a kids’ menu and drinks.

For more information, visit waybackburgers.com.

