Apply for help with heating

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

CANTON − The Ohio Development Services Agency and Stark County Community Action Agency (SCCAA) - HomeEnergy Assistance - 2023 Winter Crisis Program began Nov. 1.

The program helps income-eligible Stark Countians pay their heating bills and can assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing, and furnace repair.

The SCCAA HEAP Winter Crisis Program provides utility assistance to the following households:

  • Those that are threatened with disconnection
  • Those that have been disconnected
  • Those who are transferring services or establishing new services
  • Those who have PIPP+ Default or require the first PIPP+
  • Those that are at or below 25% bulk fuel (fuel oil, propane, wood, etc.)

Households must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify forassistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $48,562.50.

To apply for assistance, households may schedule appointments by calling the SCCAA HEAP 24-hour appointment line at 330-617-1055 or you can schedule at https://app.capappointments.com/.

Assistance will be provided at outreach sites in Alliance (New Beginnings, Feed My Sheep Ministries, 114 E. Main St.) and in Massillon (Massillon Salvation Army, 315 Sixth St. NE). When calling the 24-hour appointment line, you will have the option to choose the site where you would like to be assisted. Most appointments will be face-to-face, but a limited number of phone appointments will be available.

When scheduling appointments, provide a valid phone number. If the phone number providedbecomes invalid, and/or if a phone number was not provided, households must contact our appointment lineimmediately at 330-617-1055 to update their information.

After successfully scheduling an appointment, households should pick up, complete, and return a“Winter Crisis Packet” at/to the SCCAA HEAP Webster Square drop-box location, 1370 Market Ave.N, Canton, 44714) prior to their actual appointment. The packets contain all documentation (includingsignature pages) required for Winter Crisis approval and will help expedite application completion during theappointment process.

Households can also begin their application online by visiting www.development.ohio.gov. However the application started online will still need to be completed through scheduling and participating ina face-to-face or phone interview.

For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program and what is needed to apply, contactSCCAA HEAP at 330-454-1850.

