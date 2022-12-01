ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disappointed in OU and OSU football? Here are some possible bowl scenarios to cheer you up

By Jenni Carlson and Berry Tramel, Oklahoman
 4 days ago
A bummer of a college football season has come to a close. Even though OU and OSU were both ranked in the top 10 during the season, both scuttled to finishes that were below their lofty standards.

Still, both are going bowling, continuing a couple of the longest current postseason streaks in the nation.

But if that doesn't get you fired up, maybe their bowl destinations or matchups will. We'll find out Sunday where the Cowboys and Sooners are going, but until then, we can dream of what might be.

What are your favorite bowl scenarios for OU and OSU? Columnists Berry Tramel and Jenni Carlson discuss.

Berry: Well, the Alamo Bowl vs. Southern Cal is dead in the water. Before last weekend, you could conjure a scenario in which the Sooners and Trojans would meet in San Antonio ― OU beats Texas Tech, USC loses to Notre Dame (and now to Utah in the Pac-12 title game), then the Alamo bypasses Texas to set up OU-USC. But Tech beat OU, SC beat Notre Dame and there will no Holy War in Alamo City. So for OU, I'll go with OU-North Carolina in the Cheez-It Bowl. Mack Brown. He came to Norman almost 40 years ago, 1984, as offensive coordinator, and he's still kicking, putting out good teams with the Tar Heels. Brent Venables (as a defensive assistant) and Brown (as head coach) matched wits in 13 OU-Texas games. That would be fun.

Jenni: I know OU fans want a matchup with USC, but I'm pretty sure this wouldn't be the year for that. Caleb Williams and the Trojans are a handful, way better than I ever thought they'd be in Lincoln Riley's first season, and the Sooners couldn't beat Garrett Greene or Tyler Shough. So, I'm not sure that matchup would go well for OU. Also, I am predicting OU to the Cheez-It in Orlando, which would mean an ACC opponent. Doubt Venables' old team, Clemson, would end up there, but Mack and the Tar Heels would be a good option. Florida State would be fun, too. Not that the Seminoles have as many ties to the Sooners, but the two programs waged some epic battles over the years. Those would be great fun to relive.

Berry: Hey, I hadn't thought of Clemson. The Tigers could lose to UNC on Saturday, and that might drop Clemson straight into the Cheez-It. They could change the name to the Sappy Bowl, with all the Venables/Dabo Swinney love. If OU falls to the Texas or Liberty bowls, both against the Southeastern Conference, some juicy options are available. OU-Kentucky (Mark Stoops vs. the Sooners), OU-Mississippi State (Mike Leach vs. Venables), OU-Arkansas (243 miles apart and never play), OU-South Carolina (hello Spencer Rattler), OU-Missouri (might as well get reacquainted).

Jenni: Seems much more likely that OSU is playing one of those SEC opponents. It will be interesting to see who the Texas Bowl takes. Texas Tech? Baylor? Those would seem to be good options for ticket sales in Houston. So maybe OSU goes Liberty or Guaranteed Rate. If it's Liberty, one of those SEC teams that OSU has never played (or not in many moons) would be fun. Kentucky with the Stoops vs. Gundy angle would be fun. South Carolina with the former OU ties would interesting, too. As for Guaranteed Rate, that's a Big Ten matchup, and there are a bunch of dud teams in that league.

Berry: The Big Ten would be a dud. Wisconsin. Maryland. Iowa might be fun, just to watch that futile Hawkeye offense up close. The most fun SEC matchup for the Cowboys would be Arkansas. An old rivalry from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. OSU would always play in Little Rock. Finally got the Razorbacks to Stillwater a time or two, but then the rivalry died. It's coming back in a few years, but that would be a cool Liberty Bowl or Texas Bowl. OSU-Mizzou, we've seen. Rattler and Stoops are OU ties that the Cowboy fan base could do without. So my vote is OSU-Arkansas, schools separated by 175 miles of Oklahoma turnpikes and Arkansas mountains.

Jenni: I am pulling hard for the Cowboys not to end up in Phoenix for the Guaranteed Rate. If it happens, they have no one but themselves to blame, but if we're talking dream scenarios, OSU-Arkansas at the Texas Bowl might be top of the list. A good matchup. Lots of Cowboy alums in the Houston area. Plus, if that matchup lands at the Liberty Bowl, there'll be way more Arkansas fans willing to make the 318-mile drive. That'd mean lots of "Woo Pig Sooie!" And I don't know about anyone else, but I'm OK with less of that.

